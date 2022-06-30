LINCOLN – A package of 10 bills that seek to address the state’s housing crisis was approved by the General Assembly on Thursday, just days after the Lincoln Town Council passed a resolution in opposition of the legislation.
Lincoln councilors weren’t against the entire package, but took issue with bills that open up “in-law” apartments to non-relatives, and others that change the composition of the State Housing Appeals Board.
The council discussed the package of housing bills during their Tuesday meeting, two days before the General Assembly voted to pass the bills into law.
As a former member of the Zoning Board and someone who worked on Lincoln’s affordable housing plan, Councilor TJ Russo said the “scariest” bill, which would have eliminated single-family zoning, was held for study.
He was concerned about House bill 7949 and Senate bill 3046, which streamline the process for approving low or moderate-income housing projects and the process of appealing to the SHAB when a comprehensive permit is denied.
Historically, Russo said the SHAB hasn’t been “gracious” to municipalities, and he was worried about granting that board more powers.
Russo said he received a few phone calls from Planning Board members about the recent decision by the SHAB to reverse a Lincoln Planning Board decision regarding an affordable housing development off Breakneck Hill Road.
“They feel disheartened,” he said.
Another set of bills approved last week, House 7945 and Senate 3045, add the following members to the SHAB:
• A member representing the Center for Justice Rhode Island, a nonprofit public-interest law office that protects the legal rights of low-income people and fights for social and economic justice.
• A member representing Direct Action for Right and Equality (DARE), a community-based organization with a mission of organizing low-income families in communities of color for social, political and economic justice.
• Two alternates, selected by the governor from a list provided by realtors or developers.
Russo was also worried about the bill related to accessory dwelling units, or in-law apartments. Eliminating the familial requirement for those spaces would “change a single-family home with an in-law apartment, essentially into a two-family,” he said.
House bill 7942, along with Senate bill 2623 remove the requirement that an accessory-dwelling unit (ADU) be occupied by someone related by family to the principal residence.
Russo said he’s concerned about neighborhoods like his that weren’t designed to handle twice as many families.
Councilor Ken Pichette said he’s equally worried, considering he lives on a dead-end road where three of the five homes have in-law units.
“If this passes, my street turns into a multi-family neighborhood,” he said. “To me, the General Assembly is telling cities and towns that they know better than we do for our own town.”
When residents complain about the changes, Pichette said he’ll tell them to call Rep. Mia Ackerman, who sponsored the accessory dwelling unit bill.
“It’s not us who pushed this forward,” he said.
Bruce Ogni said he couldn’t agree more, commenting that “the state is trying to tell us how to run our community and they have no business doing that.”
He implored residents to “start paying attention” and call their representatives.
Councilor Pamela Azar said Lincoln had the foresight to preserve open space and control development in town, and said the state officials are “not listening to us.”
Town Solicitor Tony DeSisto said he’ll update the council at their next meeting regarding the bills that passed, adding that “some decisions will probably need to be made at that time.”
