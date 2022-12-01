Jackson at the Ladd
Buy Now

Lincoln resident Francine Jackson at the Ladd Observatory in Providence, where she was recently honored for 50 years of volunteer service.

 Courtesy of Jim Hendrickson

LINCOLN – Lincoln resident Francine Jackson has been recognized for 50 years of volunteerism for Brown University’s Ladd Observatory.

Known locally for her work on the Lincoln Conservation Commission and Blackstone Valley Historical Society, Jackson’s other great passion is astronomy and sharing her knowledge with others.

Tags

(1) comment

kcinri6876
kcinri6876

Great story, true volunteer! Totally far out! So many people these days have lost the connection to the heavens and sky above. They'd rather sit at home watching TV, their cellphones or live under a street light. Such a greater connection to the cosmos and volunteerism like this is inspirational. Keep up the great work!

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.