LINCOLN – Lincoln resident Francine Jackson has been recognized for 50 years of volunteerism for Brown University’s Ladd Observatory.
Known locally for her work on the Lincoln Conservation Commission and Blackstone Valley Historical Society, Jackson’s other great passion is astronomy and sharing her knowledge with others.
Born in Pawtucket, her family settled in Lincoln when she was 5. She went on to study astronomy at the University of Illinois before returning to Lincoln. She said she’s not sure what sparked her interest in the universe beyond earth’s atmosphere.
“I’ve wanted to be an astronomer since I was 8,” she said. “I don’t know exactly where it came from, but I started reading every astronomy book I could find.”
After college, Jackson was attending a meeting of the amateur astrological society, Skyscrapers, when someone mentioned the Ladd Observatory was looking for volunteers.
“I was surprised when I first saw it,” she said, describing her initial visit to the Ladd in 1972. “It looked exactly like the old section of the observatory at the University of Illinois. I later learned that the Ladd was built in 1891 and the other in 1861, and that it was the same type of telescope.”
Located at the corner of Hope Street and Doyle Avenue in Providence, the observatory is worth a visit, Jackson said.
“They’ve done everything possible to keep it as close to 1891 as possible,” she said. “They’ve upgraded parts, like the electric system and unfortunately the flooring — but it still has that same feeling.”
Visitors enter via an old-time library, and the observatory is home to a number of vintage clocks.
“The early astronomers of the late 1800s and early 1900s also had timekeeping meetings at the Ladd,” she said “... so they have these beautiful clocks from around that period.”
The actual telescope is the most striking feature of the Ladd, largely the same as when it was dedicated.
“It’s not electrified, so everything is done by hand, including cranking open the dome using a giant pulley system,” Jackson said. “When you walk over the steps at the Ladd, you go back 100 years.”
Jackson started volunteering at the Ladd in 1972 and never stopped.
“After I came home, I wasn’t sure what to do with my background, and going to Ladd Observatory was a wonderful way to keep my hand in the subject, and to introduce the public to the beauty of the sky,” she said.
Ladd Observatory Director David Targan commended Jackson for all her efforts at the observatory, including introducing the public to astronomy and being a part of the restoration efforts of the main building and transit room. He said he first met her when he came to Brown as a freshman.
“She was always there, getting speakers and finding movies for our weekly open houses. All she could offer speakers was coffee and cookies; but people came, until there wasn’t enough room for programs in the small library,” he said.
At one point, Ladd was forced to close, as the city of Providence insisted that it be equipped with an elevator. That, plus re-pointing the more than 100-year structure, took a lot of time before they could open. “But, eventually, we did, and Francine came right back,” he added.
The Ladd opened up a number of opportunities for Jackson, including a career in proofreading and several formal and informal teaching engagements.
In addition, Jackson is on the board of the Blackstone Valley Historical Society, Skyscrapers Inc. (Rhode Island’s amateur astronomy organization), the Friends of the Blackstone/Blackstone River Watershed Council, and a member and past chair of the Lincoln Conservation Commission. She is also a fellow of the International Planetarium Society, the Middle Atlantic Planetarium Society, and the Great Lakes Planetarium Association.
Asked about the connections between her love of astronomy and affinity for local history, Jackson said the two are more related than one might assume.
“It happens that I’m teaching at CCRI this semester, and I try to tell my students that a lot of them wouldn’t be here if not for astronomers,” she said. “Captains had to know the sky in order to navigate to where they were supposed to be going,” she said. “There are still places that teach navigation without maps, using birds, tides and the stars and night.”
Learn more about astronomy by visiting the Ladd Observatory or by signing up for the Ladd’s newsletter at brown.edu/Departments/Physics/Ladd.
Great story, true volunteer! Totally far out! So many people these days have lost the connection to the heavens and sky above. They'd rather sit at home watching TV, their cellphones or live under a street light. Such a greater connection to the cosmos and volunteerism like this is inspirational. Keep up the great work!
