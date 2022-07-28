WOONSOCKET – A local canine user of the new Woonsocket Dog Park had its paw stung by a bee, its owner complained to City Councilor Roger Jalette, who says the flowers in the grass, presumed to be clovers from his description, were to blame.
At Monday’s City Council meeting, Jalette asked interim Director of Planning Michael Debroisse to look into “some sort of remedy,” saying that others also apparently also had their dogs get stung. He said he thinks if the grass is mowed more often, with the white flowers cut, the bees will go away automatically.
I ju want the administration and council to know that the dog park has become a special place in the city. I bring my dog often and I have met many other dog owners. Alls we ever talk about it is how much we love this park. The city did a great job making this addition. It’s extremely popular and busy.
