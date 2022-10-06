WOONSOCKET – Autumnfest’s two headlining acts for 2022 are the James Montgomery Blues Band, hitting the stage Saturday at 8 p.m., and ZBTB – Zac Brown Tribute Band, taking the stage Sunday at 7:30 p.m.
The James Montgomery Blues Band is recognized as one of the best of its kind in the country. Grammy-nominated blues singer and harpist James Montgomery launched his music career in the early 1970s in Boston and currently lives in Rhode Island. He entered the Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame in 2018.
ZBTB is the premier tribute to the chart-topping Zac Brown Band. It is the first and most authentic tribute to their recorded music and live show. Not only does ZBTB capture the sound and creativity of the Zac Brown Band, states a release, but they bring a similar atmosphere of family to their shows while engaging the audience in a way that is all their own.
Autumnfest Entertainment Coordinator Steve Laramee said, “I am very happy with this year’s great lineup of wonderful acts. We always look forward to bringing a combination of fantastic musical, dance and variety acts to the Autumnfest Main Stage.”
“Autumnfest is a labor of love,” Laramee told The Breeze, and he’s more excited than ever for this year’s lineup of entertainment at Autumnfest.
“We literally go to battle every year, and it’s all for the community, that’s why we do this,” he said.
Autumnfest entertainment will kick off at the main stage at 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, with music from Lady Anemoia, a local band from Massachusetts. Autumnfest will end with singer and local Jesse Liam on late Monday afternoon.
This year, Laramee said he is most excited for The Little Mermen on Sunday, which will include Disney princesses and a variety of Disney music. Laramee encourages visitors to bring their children out and enjoy the day, especially when that act takes the stage at noon.
“We have entertainment all day long from local to national, and we make sure it hits all genres,” said Laramee.
“I think this year we’ll be pulling our hair…but I know we’ll have another successful year,” he said.
The following is the schedule of the 2022 Autumnfest Entertainment Schedule. As in past years, a fireworks display will be launched on Sunday at 9 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.