James Montgomery Blues Band
Buy Now

The James Montgomery Blues Band will perform on the Main Stage on Saturday at 8 p.m.

WOONSOCKET – Autumnfest’s two headlining acts for 2022 are the James Montgomery Blues Band, hitting the stage Saturday at 8 p.m., and ZBTB – Zac Brown Tribute Band, taking the stage Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

The James Montgomery Blues Band is recognized as one of the best of its kind in the country. Grammy-nominated blues singer and harpist James Montgomery launched his music career in the early 1970s in Boston and currently lives in Rhode Island. He entered the Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame in 2018.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.