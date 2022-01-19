PAWTUCKET – During the Jan. 11 School Committee meeting, parents, students and faculty members from the Jacqueline M. Walsh School for the Performing and Visual Arts made it clear again that they are opposed to including JMW in unified high school plans.
School board members said no final decision has been made yet, while stating that they haven’t been thrilled with some of the discussion around potential plans, including disparaging comments made about the city’s other high schools.
Kyle Labranche, a math teacher at JMW, said the school’s community is overwhelmingly opposed to rolling JMW into the unified high school and urged the committee to preserve JMW as an independent arts high school.
Labranche said JMW has the highest graduation rate in the state and the high level of arts education with high SAT scores will not continue if the school is moved to a unified high school at the McCoy Stadium site across Division Street. He said the environment at JMW that lets students express their individuality would be lost, which he is opposed to.
JMW is located in the same building as Jenks Junior High School on Division Street.
“At JMW, the value of being yourself is not limited. We celebrate our students’ differences so that all students feel comfortable. Success stories of atypical students at JMW are endless,” Labranche said. “Our students are not all gay, not all straight, not all black, not all white, not all male, and not all female. But, they are all artists. They flourish because they are in a culture that focuses on creativity, a culture that would be lost if it were rolled into a super high school.”
Labranche said that when JMW was in the process of being created, Pawtucket embraced the potential of development through the arts, a citywide movement that included the creation of the state’s first audition-only arts high school.
He said the school board’s work to make JMW as successful as it has been was inspiring, and he asked the committee to protect the successful educational environment created back then by not adding it to the unified high school.
Lifelong resident and JMW graduate Taylor Perez aired her opposition to combining JMW with Shea High School and Tolman High. Perez said she works in helping communities make big decisions about aspects of art and culture that make them desirable. JMW is one of the aspects of Pawtucket that makes it a desirable city to live in, she said.
“JMW provides a unique opportunity that even students from out of state want to be a part of, and it is something that is filling a void for many kids,” Perez said. “We were like a family there where myself and many of my peers there faced overwhelming personal challenges. We all made it through, much of which I attribute to the supporting staff member and faculty.”
Perez said that the success she attributes to JMW is not because of the new amenities they had when she was a student, but rather the energy of the people within the school.
“While it would be great to improve the facilities for JMW, I do not think it would make much of a difference if those students cannot create together as they do.” she said.
Noah Strunin, a JMW 10th-grader, said he supports JMW staying separate from Tolman and Shea due to the differences in environment.
“One of the things I love most about JMW is its small size and close-knit community. Everyone knows each other and everyone is highly supportive and respectful of others at all times,” he said. “JMW raises only kind students, decent people, in a world where not everyone is always decent. JMW creates safe spaces for students.”
Strunin said he fears he would not be able to get this kind of experience if he was in a “one-size-fits-all classroom.”
“JMW is a golden nugget; don’t get rid of the golden nugget,” Strunin said. “Students at JMW go out and change the world. Do not deny future generations of us that opportunity.”
Jessica Strunin, Noah Strunin’s mother, also spoke.
“My child feels safe and valued in the schools,” Strunin siad. “He is surrounded by other students and faculty who are devoted to having them grow and these students can be who they are.”
She said that her younger son is currently looking forward to attending JMW in a few years, but she will likely be enrolling him in a private school if JMW is combined with Shea and Tolman.
Cindy Beanstalk, a JMW graduate, expressed her disapproval with the idea, saying that it would leave many students without the opportunity to express themselves.
“Everyone knows the arts are the first to be cut in schools. This is why I am skeptical of one giant school, and even if the arts would still be an option, who is to say they wouldn’t end up taking the back burner,” Beanstalk said. “Even if they didn’t, the art kids would still be cast aside as the ‘weird kids,’ which is ironic because the ongoing joke at JMW is that we don’t have a social hierarchy that plagues other high schools.”
After the public participation, committee member Jay Charbonneau made a recommendation from the Unified High School Subcommittee to proceed with conceptual plans for the unified high school at the McCoy Stadium site. The motion was passed unanimously.
Charbonneau said they have received many comments from the public about approval or disapproval of combining JMW with the larger high school.
“We had a robust subcommittee of all stakeholders, members from the mayor’s office, the council, the school committee, teachers, parents, members from the community,” Charbonneau said. “Everybody agrees the concept is a good idea; this is something that requires further exploration.”
Charbonneau said the committee will not be deciding soon if JMW will be included in the high school, but rather if the unified high school should be continued to be explored at the McCoy site. He said ground testing is still being conducted and will likely come back to the committee in four or five weeks.
Charbonneau said that as he previously stated, he is unsure how he will vote on the issue of JMW being part of the unified high school when it comes before the full committee.
“We’ve had numerous conversations with the folks from JMW, and 90 percent have been kind and compassionate and coming from the right place, but I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the 10 percent of those who were not,” Charbonneau said. “When we start mentioning JMW students and ‘those other kids,’ I have a real issue with that.”
Charbonneau said that he did not appreciate people speaking as though JMW students and staff were better than those at Shea or Tolman.
“Those other kids represent some of the best business minds in the state, some of the leaders in public service. They also represent my kids, so when we talk about JMW and their passion for their schools, it shouldn’t come at the expense of Shea and Tolman, who are equally passionate about their school,” he said. “I think that conversation needs to be broadened. I think we can all figure out a compromise. If those outliers from the JMW group want to continue to trash the rest of the Pawtucket School Department in an effort to bolster their case to remain independent, they’ve done everything but that with me.”
Chairwoman Erin Dube praised Charbonneau for leading the subcommittee on a unified high school, including many opinions. Dube also said that she agreed with him on his stance about how the comments came across. She said many people who work in Pawtucket and many school board members graduated from Shea and Tolman and have gone on to help the city in numerous ways.
“I really did appreciate the passionate words from JMW, and I do think that a small arts school does have a place in Pawtucket, but I think there is a lot that as we speak about some students as Charbonneau said, it really does bother me,” Dube said. “All of our high schools, all three, are unique and special. When we talk about unifying two of our high schools, which is how we went into this conversation, there’s a lot we need to think about maintaining individuality as they go together and that they have their own personality and that those students have their own identity as well.”
Committee Member Kimberly Grant also agreed.
“I am all for advocating for something you want, but it should never be at the expense of someone else or something else,” Grant said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.