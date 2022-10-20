NORTH SMITHFIELD – Aspiring buyers are invited to purchase a piece of North Smithfield history as the 1810 John Slater House at 16 School St. in Slatersville goes up for sale at $599,000.
The 4,000-square-foot home, with a tax assessment of $559,000 and yearly taxes of $8,269, is in a local historic district directly next to the Slatersville Congregational Church and Slatersville Village Green.
“Under the tutelage of Slater, Slatersville served as the model for other mill villages throughout Blackstone Valley,” states a listing about the home of the famous industrialist. “Set up as a side-by-side duplex, both units are large and tastefully updated while also keeping the old character.”
Jordan Stanford, of the Barrows Team at Keller Williams Realty Leading Edge, said the home is so important to Slatersville’s history.
According to the National Park Service, John Slater, founder of Slatersville, built the home in 1810, and it originally stood on the corner of North Main and Green Streets, where Town Hall was. The home was much like Slater’s employee housing, the major difference being that he shared his home with one other family, not two or three.
“Though he lived at a higher standard, John still lived and worked alongside his workers,” states the NPS. “While he oversaw a system which ensured his workers could be managed and controlled, he too was held accountable to his employees. There was a certain degree of respect between both employer and employee which came from the proximity in which they all lived. As future generations of Slaters moved further and further away from the community, they became increasingly disinterested in their employees. This would lead to even more labor unrest.”
Slater would remain personally and financially invested in the community until his death in 1843, it adds. After his death, the family moved the house to its current location and converted it into worker housing. The family moved to a large mansion home which once stood on the outskirts of the village.
The town’s tax database shows the home being owned by Donald and Alexandria Murray, who purchased it for $245,000 in 2002.
Both units are large and tastefully updated while also keeping the old character, states a listing. The right side has three large bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The primary bedroom is huge and features antique wide-plank hardwood floors and a large and updated en-suite bathroom with a Victorian style vanity.
“The first floor features a charming kitchen with a huge commercial style Viking range, farmhouse sink, new dishwasher and a center island,” it states. “Rounding out the unit is a finished third-floor bonus room that has a walk-in closet, generous size living room, a dining room with built-ins for extra storage and another full bath. This unit also has a renovated front porch,” the listing states.
The left unit “features an updated kitchen with beautiful floors, dining room with tall ceilings and a large living room with a pellet stove fireplace,” it adds. “It also features a finished bonus room on the third floor, large primary bedroom and updated full bathroom. To top it off, most of the windows are replacement windows and the roof is seven years young. Come enjoy all of the architectural charm this historic New England Colonial home has to offer. This is truly a one-of-a-kind property.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.