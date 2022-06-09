SCITUATE – Anyone shopping in Scituate between June 1 and June 18 may enter the Spring Shop Hop event, where shoppers can collect stamps at businesses for the chance at a cash prize.
Scituate Business Association member and “Mangia with Micheline” author Micheline Lombardi said 26 local businesses are participating in the Shop Hop, where participants are given a passport card with each of the businesses. Cards are stamped with a unique stamp from each of the participating businesses when customers visit the shop.
Lombardi said the Shop Hop is an effort to get people back into the Scituate shops they’ve grown to love over the years, while also possibly finding something new.
“It’s a great way to introduce people to the various and variety of shops we have in Scituate,” Lombardi said.
Entries can be submitted at the Navigant Credit Union, located at 135 Danielson Pike, or on Scituate Day at the Scituate Farmers Market. Lombardi said on June 18 the Scituate Farmers Market, located at 46 Institute Lane, will host a Scituate Day featuring local businesses and artisans.
On June 18th, Lombardi and members of the SBA will announce the $100 cash prize winner for the person with the most stamps, and a drawing for another $50 cash prize selected from anyone with a Passport Card with at least 14 boxes stamped.
Participating businesses include: Scituate Hardware, 32 Danielson Pike; Charming Treasures, 178 Danielson Pike; Charmed and Dangerous, 169 Danielson Pike; The Country Gardener, 617 West Greenville Rd., Gene Hutnak Photography*, 622 West Greenwich Rd., Granite Farms Restaurant, 50 Danielson Pike; Harmony Nutrition, 15 Village Plaza Way; Shine Salon and Boutique, 177 Danielson Pike; Cold Brook Café, 138 Danielson Pike; Corner Bistro, 1115 Hartford Pike; Scituate Nursery Farm and Greenhouses, 767 Hartford Pike; Round’s Collision*, 61 Hartford Avenue; New Day Planning — Thrivent*, 26 Hartford Pike; Trinity Thrift Shop, 249 Danielson Pike, Martinelli’s Farm and Charcuterie*, 56 Peep Toad Rd; Rachyl’s Goat Milk Soap*, 615 Rocky Hill Rd., Calouri and Charland Insurance, 629 West Greenville Rd., Navigant Credit Union, 135 Danielson Pike; Timberdoodle Farm*, 337 Central Pike, Scituate Family Dental*, 81 Daneilson Pike; Cindy’s Diner, 46 Hartford Ave., Rockland Rosies, 1144 Danielson Pike; and Hall’s Garage, 56 Plainfield Pike.
*denotes a business that will be attending the June 18 Farmers Market.
For more information on the Shop Hop, visit the Scituate Business Association on Facebook.
