CUMBERLAND/LINCOLN – Anyone who can spare a few minutes or few hours this Saturday, April 2, is invited to join The Valley Breeze-sponsored Cumberland Yellow Bag Day and Councilor Ken Pichette’s Breeze-supported Yellow Bag Day in northern Lincoln and Manville.
Yellow Bag Day this year is part of the 50th anniversary of Project ZAP, the massive cleanup of the Blackstone River that will be celebrated later this year with another cleanup of the river and its watershed.
Yellow Bag Day in Cumberland officially runs from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, but if residents get bags roadside before Monday, they’ll be picked up by the Cumberland DPW.
At this point in the advance planning, said organizer and retired Breeze publisher Tom Ward, anyone who isn’t signed up is asked to jump in on cleaning up their own neighborhood. They can also drive around looking for people working and offer to help to get the job done more quickly.
Donna Kaehler, of Keep Blackstone Valley Beautiful and a ZAP coordinator, will also be creating a team in south Cumberland, in the area of Town Hall. She can be reached at keep@tourblackstone.com.
Troop 1 Diamond Hill has jumped in with six teams ready to clean up the town on Saturday.
The Lincoln Yellow Bag Day effort is scheduled to run from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, meeting in the parking lot of Navigant, 56 Railroad St., Manville. Pichette will be handing out bags there. Workers will also be picking up filled bags on Monday. Email Pichette at tcouncil5@lincolnri.org for more.
There are many “Zapsters” still around today, including Ward and Frank Matta, who, with about 10,000 others, rolled up their sleeves to clean the banks and riverbed of the Blackstone River and begin the decades-long process of reclaiming the river. Project Zap took place on Sept. 9, 1972. Friends of the Blackstone gather every year for Yellow Bag Day to clean litter along the entire length of Albion Road in protecting the Blackstone.
Last year, in one of the best efforts ever, according to Ward, more than 150 volunteers turned out in Cumberland to clean roadsides from one end of town to the other.
Lincoln’s Yellow Bag Day is organized around Manville, but volunteers are encouraged to take off to other parts of town to pick up trash and litter, covering as many side streets as possible.
Those Lincoln residents looking to help who can’t make this Saturday’s event will have other opportunities to clean up their community.
• On Saturday, April 9, at 9 a.m., Lincoln’s Scout pack 711 is looking for help cleaning up the Front Street area. The Lincoln Conservation Commission will be working alongside the scouts to tackle Front Street, Carrington Street, and Lower Road. Bags and pickers are supplied, but volunteers are encouraged to bring their own gloves and water.
• On Saturday, April 16, the Conservation Commission will move to Breakneck Hill Road/Great Road for another cleanup. Since it’s a heavily trafficked area, there will be a police detail for that cleanup, which will start at Chase Farm. The commission will sign off on community service hours for volunteers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.