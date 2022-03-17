NORTH SMITHFIELD – The annual joint meeting between the North Smithfield Town Council and the North Smithfield School Committee on Tuesday kicked off with a sense of gratitude and camaraderie from Chairman James Lombardi III, who highlighted the past six years of cooperation between the council, committee, and town administrator.
From there, tougher discussions ensued surrounding potential budget increases from the school district in the coming year.
Supt. Michael St. Jean said the areas of financial concern for the School Department are the same as the town: “Inflation, and an increase in fuel prices.”
Council member Claire O’Hara spoke of her desire to see students psychologically cared for as a result of trauma caused by the pandemic, and said she wanted to know whether or not there were funds set aside specifically for these needs.
This led to Assistant Supt. Clare Arnold’s full brief on incoming ESSER III funds from the government. North Smithfield’s application was approved on Monday, and it will go through more drafting phases in the next few months.
ESSER III is the third round of pandemic relief funds from the federal government targeted specifically at schools. North Smithfield’s proposal for this round includes two years of summer programming for students, adding middle school and high school assistance counselors, and expanding high-impact tutoring, among other things. Complete information about the ESSER III application is available on the school website.
How the town’s new track and field will be used, and who will use it, was discussed from various points of view. St. Jean noted the difficulty of weighing conflicting parties’ interests in scheduling the field, and underscored the fact that the facility must be maintained properly if it’s going to last. He also added that they’re working on expanding the facility to include throwing areas for full track and field events.
St. Jean brought up issues of littering on the fields, unknown people jumping the locked fence, and one scenario where someone brought bolt cutters and broke into locked lacrosse equipment. He also shared one instance where facility grooming equipment was thrown out of a parking space and into the woods by a father and son who needed a place to park.
“What about pricing? What is the correct rate for usage?” St. Jean asked, adding that there are town members who don’t want to pay to use the field, and also out-of-state adult leagues who would pay top dollar for it. He asked the same questions of bathroom use, how often it would be open, and who would maintain them.
Councilor Paul Vadenais, who once sat on the school board, spoke to the fact that the track and field is a school facility, and should be treated as such, making the point that the public doesn’t expect to be able to use school buildings regularly, even if students aren’t there.
The School Committee is currently working on a request for proposals to find a management company to handle the details and operations of the field. Most, if not all, agreed that the track should be available to students first and foremost. The order of priority from there is still being discussed.
At the end of the meeting, Councilor Stephen Corriveau addressed the prior differences in opinion shared between himself and the school board, laughing with St. Jean about how they’ve recently joked over email that they need to get a drink together.
But when Corriveau then addressed committee member Paul Jones, he was not met with warmth. Jones had submitted a letter to the editor in The Breeze last August where he called a resolution put forth by Corriveau at a prior council meeting to have the School Committee stop paying its membership dues over a federal response to local school board incidents an “embarrassment for our council and our town.” The letter was written during a fraught period of heated school committee discussions around mask mandates for children in schools.
“What do you expect me to say?” Jones asked Corriveau at the end of the meeting. “No, I don’t apologize, and I know exactly who you are.”
After some back and forth where Jones made it clear he wasn’t interested in reconciliation, Corriveau said, “We’re just the exact opposite.”
“I suppose that’s true,” Jones agreed.
I believe that this new field and the track around it belong to the taxpayers of the town. Our usage of both should take precedence over any outside group. I have used the track exclusively on days to run as have others. It is my understanding that the new running club in town would also like to use it. It should be locked only after hours, but should remain open, as it has been in the past.
