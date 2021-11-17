NORTH PROVIDENCE – Mikala Joly, the newly crowned Miss Rhode Island Earth USA, will represent her home state at the Miss Earth USA pageant in Florida in January, with the chance then to move to the world stage to be Miss Earth.
Joly, 26, a 2013 Cumberland High School graduate who currently lives in North Providence, said the state version of the Miss Earth pageant was a “totally different concept” compared to traditional beauty pageants, as it was not based on such criteria as swimsuit or evening gown categories but an application, resume, and interview.
On the national stage, the other categories will be added back in, but the mission of Miss Earth has a higher purpose, and that’s to promote environmental awareness, she said.
Over the past month, Joly has been completing a mural at Community Elementary School in Cumberland, where she has been student-teaching art, to promote the importance of recycling. It’s one of many murals she’s done over the years, particularly at Cumberland High School when she was there, including the Clippers ship mural.
Joly said she plans to continue to advocate for the value of the arts and art education in society, while making a positive impact on the world around her. Among her regular causes are Save the Bay and the Clean Earth Project in Newport, and she said she’s excited about the opportunities she’ll have with other pageant contestants in Florida to clean up the environment while there. She said she's always looking for something new to clean up or way to promote environmental issues.
The newly minted member of the National Art Society will receive her master’s degree in art education next month. Though she eventually wants to teach high school, she said she’s loved her experiences teaching younger grades during her master’s program, including in her hometown.
She has the full support of her parents, Nancy and Joe Casimiro, and her brothers, Patrick and Andrew.
“As an art educator, I teach my students how they can use art to improve their lives, the lives of others, and the world around them, through exploring topics like recycling, ocean conservation, and climate change,” she says. “You can’t spell Earth without art.”
Nancy Casimiro said her daughter is a “brilliant artist and educator” who loves incorporating recycled materials into her students’ projects. She even designed a pageant dress using the handprints of her students.
“Everything the kids do, she incorporates into the pageant,” said her mom.
A longtime vegetarian and environmental advocate, Joly said she believes in practicing what she preaches. On the reasons she’s so passionate about the work, she said it’s simple.
“I just want to live in a world that’s healthy,” she said, adding that she wants her own children, if she has them one day, to be able to breathe clean air and see animals out in the wild without those animals being endangered.
Pageant contestants are ambassadors who represent their state in bringing awareness to environmental issues and cleanup efforts in their state.
Joly participated twice in Miss Rhode Island and was also previously Miss St. Augustine in the Miss Florida pageant.
She did her master’s thesis on creativity and humor, and how humor has the ability to stimulate creativity, and she said she hopes to eventually get it published. On where she plans to be 15 or 20 years from now, Joly said she hopes to still be teaching about art and using her platform for good in improving the environment, maybe in some capacity on the national level.
