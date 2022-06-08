NORTH PROVIDENCE – Lt. Thomas Jones won re-election as president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 13 over the weekend, turning back a challenge from Dennis Stone, who was previously head of the union before Jones unseated him in 2018.
Jones, who originally ran on a platform of having a more collegial relationship with town officials, including participating in National Night Out festivities on a volunteer basis and being less combative in contract negotiations, won this contest by a vote of 34-13, with a 24-hour ballot box starting last Friday.
Jones said his no-nonsense approach to the job may have swung some members to Stone, but he’s happy with the support of his colleagues and looks forward to continuing the good work they’ve done as a group. He thanked the entire FOP board, both past members and present, for their contributions to a team approach.
He told The North Providence Breeze he plans to continue with the philosophy of being reasonable, compromising, maintaining professionalism in labor relations and other areas, and building the membership’s reputation.
He said current union leadership has a focus on preparing the next set of leaders, and the current executive board is a great mix of senior, middle and newer members, not necessarily to the profession, he said, but new to the local department with a lot of experience in how to do things. The emphasis is on being an inclusive group that represents everyone’s interest and treats the entire membership equitably, he said. What they do now in terms of guiding and directing the next generation will be impactful long-term, he added.
The union is also focused on getting back to its pre-pandemic level of community engagement, he said, planning to revive many of its fundraisers and other charitable efforts, including Christmas toy drives. COVID-19 posed a big obstacle to their goals, he said.
With everything going on related to policing, said Jones, his message to members is that they’re very fortunate to have local government leaders who support them so strongly and have no interest in defunding the department.
“They support the police and that’s important for morale,” he said.
Likewise, they’re also fortunate that officers here aren’t facing the same kind of political attacks or protests as elsewhere, he said. It’s still a dangerous job, he said, with growing numbers of homicides and mental health breaks creating stress and uncertainty, but it’s nice to know that the support comes from the top, involving a great working relationship with the mayor, chief, and deputy chief.
Jones said his philosophy when he started was that they’re lucky to serve taxpayers, and that decisions should give citizens the best possible police service while taking a reasonable approach “as far as the labor end of things.”
One thing that’s throwing a wrench in things right now is the impact of the economy on members, he said, and it impacts all levels of government. He said they’ll have to be creative to combat the impacts.
The union signed a new three-year deal last year, said Jones, and it was a pleasure learning through negotiations and sharing a common focus with the administration in being fair and reasonable.
He and others have taken a compromise approach to negotiations by a commission working to revamp the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights, said Jones. The future of the LEOBOR remains a hot topic of debate, he said. The focus is to bring necessary reform while also maintaining police interests against those at the Statehouse who don’t understand what they do.
He said they are lucky to have lawmakers who do understand what they’re up against.
Going forward, said Jones, as the House and Senate become more progressive, his goal is to get more local union members involved in the process and up to speed on what he sees as an uphill battle. Every year they must defend themselves against “some of these things being thrown at us,” he said, and it’s important to stay current, he said.
A recent positive came when President Biden signed an executive order on policing that the national FOP stood behind, he said. The order advances effective, accountable policing while strengthening public safety, according to a news release last month.
