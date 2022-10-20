Brian Newberry

NORTH SMITHFIELD – School Committee member and Democrat Paul Jones is challenging incumbent Republican Rep. Brian Newberry in the Rhode Island House District 48 race. Jones, a resident of North Smithfield, has served on the School Committee there for six years and is a small business owner. Newberry, an attorney who was originally elected to the General Assembly in 2007, served as a minority leader from 2011 to 2017.

Jones, 35, who lists himself as owner of The Care Concierge of New England, says he decided to run because he wants to help people, and working to improve the quality of life for people has always been his “calling.”

