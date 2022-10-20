NORTH SMITHFIELD – School Committee member and Democrat Paul Jones is challenging incumbent Republican Rep. Brian Newberry in the Rhode Island House District 48 race. Jones, a resident of North Smithfield, has served on the School Committee there for six years and is a small business owner. Newberry, an attorney who was originally elected to the General Assembly in 2007, served as a minority leader from 2011 to 2017.
Jones, 35, who lists himself as owner of The Care Concierge of New England, says he decided to run because he wants to help people, and working to improve the quality of life for people has always been his “calling.”
“As a small business owner, I help seniors navigate a health care system which seems almost purposely designed to be confusing. As a School Committee member, I have advocated to give students the tools they need to succeed whether they want to go to college or not,” he said.
Newberry, 50, says that as he’s been living in the district for the past 25 years and has served in the General Assembly for the past 14 years, he has always represented the people as he has knocked on more than 50,000 doors during campaigns. He got started back in 2002 when he was a young attorney after friends and colleagues made the suggestion that he should run for a legislative seat.
”I am most gratified by how many people who don’t generally agree with my political views on certain issues still support me because they respect that I am a straight shooter who won’t mislead them and also that voices like mine are needed in Providence to offset the dominant machine politics of this state,” he said.
“I don’t think I’ve ever cast a vote in that building (the Statehouse) that went against the majority of the district,” said Newberry during a debate with Jones on Oct. 7. The debate took place on Bill Bartholomew’s podcast Bartholomewtown.
Newberry said he is “sick and tired” of the suggestion that he has abandoned and neglected his district.
Jones said there are many priorities that voters have on their minds in this election, including the economy, education, and reproductive rights. As a Chamber of Commerce member and North Smithfield Economic Development Commission member, he said he understands the economic challenges and solutions and hopes that he will be able to help workers build their wealth, empower entrepreneurs to grow, and provide a healthy environment for established businesses to thrive.
“North Smithfield and Burrillville have (also) found themselves at the wrong end of state funding again and again, and while our teachers are creatively doing more with less, it is becoming harder every year to maintain the excellence we expect from our districts,” he said, adding that the district deserves a fresh look when it comes to education.
Jones also made it clear that reproductive rights have become a significant issue, adding that he’s endorsed by Planned Parenthood, and Newberry voted against the Reproductive Privacy Act of 2019.
“I believe the government should have no say in how, when, or if a woman decides to have a baby,” said Jones.
“If elected, I want to bring back the idea of a ‘community representative’ who is a part of our communities more often than the three months before an election,” said Jones. He said that being a state representative is an everyday position, and he will be a regular presence at both North Smithfield and Burrillville town meetings so he can work alongside officials on various projects.
Jones says that if education budgets are correct, he wants to know that he can stand on the floor of the House and demand better resources as well as advocate for small business owners who may be feeling “the pinch” and fight for relief.
“I want people to know they can come up to me on the street and ask for help, and I will get them the help they need,” said Jones.
On topics presented during the Oct. 7 debate, including education, their roles as ambassadors for the district, and abortion, Newberry said agrees with sentiments expressed by Jones on pushing children through school with the sole mindset that college is the answer.
Newberry says the key issues facing the state go back to the economy, inflation, and taxes, and being a state representative is not just about local issues.
“I don’t tell the town administrator, council, etc. how to do their jobs, and they don’t tell me, though we do consult informally regularly,” he said. “Most of what I deal with is state-level issues that are important no matter what district you represent. In order to have any real influence, you need to build relationships with 74 other people, many of whom have a very different view of the world than you do.”
Newberry added that he is a proud leader of the state delegation that finally forced the Rhode Island Department of Transportation to act on fixing Route 146 for example, and as past minority leader he has built relationships with people of all backgrounds that give him the ability to shape legislation even if he doesn’t end up voting for it.
“No one representative can ever lay claim to being the sole reason why something happens or doesn’t. Anyone who promises otherwise doesn’t understand the reality of how the government works, but I think I have done a good job of learning how to navigate that system,” said Newberry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.