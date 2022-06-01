NORTH PROVIDENCE – After more than a decade of attempts, North Providence High School will be forming its own Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC).
Wayne Talbot said he’d been working toward implementing a JROTC program since he took the job as assistant principal at NPHS 12 years ago. Talbot said those efforts began when he was approached by a student who was interested in the program.
At the time, Talbot said every state had a quota for those types of programs, and Rhode Island was maxed out. They were asked to try again in a few years.
“This went on for several years,” Talbot told the School Committee last week. “We’d reach out, and it just wasn’t aligning.”
Finally, Talbot said, the “stars started to align” when Charles Pollock was elected to the School Committee and began advocating for the program.
In the meantime, Talbot saw the benefits of the military through his son, a Scituate graduate who joined the Air National Guard in cyber operations.
“I’ve learned that the military isn’t just taking our children and putting them on the front line in harm’s way, they can actually give our children high-tech, high-paying jobs that they could take into the civilian world,” he said.
North Providence applied again to establish a JROTC in 2021, and administrators were notified that the school was being considered as a candidate for an Air Force program. The school was considered a high-priority location, and two colonels came to NPHS to survey the building, stopping at local businesses to gauge support.
All seemed to be going well until the district was again put on the waiting list.
“That was heartbreaking,” Talbot said. “Twelve years of work and another roadblock.”
When Pollock was at a recent ribbon-cutting attended by staff from Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse’s office, he took the opportunity to ask about the program. A few weeks later, it was approved.
Talbot said the program wouldn’t have been possible without Pollock’s tenacity and drive.
Pollock told The Breeze he wasn’t totally sure whether Whitehouse’s office had a hand in the approval or not, but said it was “very coincidental” that they got a meeting two weeks later and final approval shortly thereafter. He thanked them.
“I knew we were so close,” he said. “So many people were involved, trying to make this happen for the students.”
The military veteran said he’s “ecstatic” about the approval, adding that the program will open up doors for the students at NPHS, offering opportunities to develop pride in themselves and their communities.
“I know the type of student I was in high school,” said Pollock, who served in the military for four years right out of school. “If I had an opportunity in high school to participate in a program like this, I would have welcomed it.”
Pollock said he knows from his own experiences the benefits of military service and the opportunities he had when he got out of the service.
“I’m just very ecstatic, happy and proud that this is going to happen for the students of North Providence,” he said.
Melissa Caffrey, the district’s director of multiple pathways 6-12, provided an overview of the program during last week’s school committee meeting.
The goal of the program is to educate and train high school cadets in civic responsibilities, leadership skills, self-discipline, character and responsibility.
Cadets in the program will, among other things, give back to the community by participating in service learning projects; participate in classroom instruction in aerospace fundamentals and performance-based learning activities like the drill team.
The high school also will form its own Cyber Patriot program, a cybersecurity club, that will collaborate with Ricci Middle School’s Cyber Patriots.
There’s no obligation to join the military upon graduation from the JROTC program. Caffrey said it’s “more about the development of leadership skills, building strength of character and developing leaders in our community.”
Cadets who complete three years will earn certificate of completion and will be eligible to enter the military at higher pay grade. Caffrey said scholarships are also available for JROTC cadets, and that cadets will be overall “more prepared to work in highly technical world, whether its in civilian industry or the military service.”
The program will be set up this summer.
