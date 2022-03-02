NORTH PROVIDENCE – If all goes as planned, the newest Career and Technical Education program in North Providence will be an Air Force Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program.
School Committee member Charles Pollock, who has been a top advocate for the program, said he’s excited to have the support of school administrators such as Supt. Joseph Goho, North Providence High School Assistant Principal Wayne Talbot, and Director of Pathways Melissa Caffrey.
A recent survey revealed that there’s interest in the program among North Providence High School students.
Pollock said Talbot and Caffrey were interested in exploring JROTC at NPHS several years ago, before he became involved. He said bringing JROTC to North Providence has been one of his goals since he first ran for school committee back in 2018.
“I wasn’t your traditional high school kid going into college. Instead, I did four years of active duty in the military,” he said. “I look at this program as a different possible option for young men and women in the district after high school.”
The program isn’t only intended for students who wish to enlist in the military after graduation, Pollock noted.
“The program teaches respect, pride in yourself, respect for yourself and your country,” he said. “For the non-traditional student like me who might not be going to a four-year school, this offers another possible career path.”
With several NPHS graduates joining various branches of the military every year, he felt it was important to advocate for JROTC.
Pollock, Caffrey, Talbot and other school leaders have started the process of establishing the JROTC program at NPHS. They recently visited Woonsocket High School to learn about the Air Force JROTC program there.
“The kids come in early, and they have uniform days. In the morning we watched them raise the flag. It was really cool,” Pollock said.
Since other school districts offer Army JROTC programs, North Providence will likely have an Air Force program.
He has big goals for the program once it’sestablished.
“I’d love to see the NPHS JROTC honor guard march in the parade. That’s a vision of mine,” he said. In the meantime, he’s happy to see that the program is gaining traction, saying, “knowing we have support from the community is great.”
Goho said Pollock has been a strong advocate for the program, and that they believe it would provide, “a tremendous opportunity for our students.”
“We hope our application will be viewed favorably and approved by the United States Military,” he said. Overall Mrs. Caffrey and her team of teachers have done a tremendous job developing a robust and expanding CTE program connected to our middle schools, all of which provide meaningful and exciting pathway experiences for North Providence students.”
The JROTC program still needs to be approved by the state and federal government. If all goes as planned, it would be the seventh CTE “pathway” in North Providence.
North Providence High School now offers CTE pathways in PTECH Health Sciences, Pre-Engineering, Marine Trades, Law and Public Safety, Computer Science and Business Financial Management.
The Marine Trades and PTECH programs are open to both North Providence students and out-of-district students.
