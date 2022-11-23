WOONSOCKET – J’s Deli celebrated its grand reopening in Woonsocket on Veterans Day by offering veterans a free footlong sandwich and a soda.
City residents celebrated the return of the sandwich shop at 760 Cumberland Hill Road with all-caps comments all over social media.
“We’ve been there a while, and we felt, you know, a connection to the community, and wanted to be open there,” J’s owner Jim Hallal told The Breeze.
“You know, customers have been so so good to us over the years, and I knew or we knew that people were missing it.”
J’s Deli closed its doors in Woonsocket in August of last year. At the time, it was unclear whether the closure was temporary or permanent, a sign on the door stating that J’s was hit hard with staffing issues due to COVID. The Cumberland store was also shut down, while a location in Smithfield remained open.
“I will not put my name on something that I don’t feel that the customer is getting the service that they deserve. As I go to many places these days, and I feel like, you know, they don’t have the proper help in there and that’s why there’s long lines, and that’s why there’s this and that, and I just won’t subject my customers to that,” said Hallal.
He added that back when he was struggling to hire employees back in 2015, he had told the media at the time that “any high school kid could come off the street and earn $10 immediately,” and then within a few months of learning the job, they’d be making “upward of $15 an hour.” It had made him look like he was paying employees $10 per hour, which hurt the business.
“When in fact, we’re paying, we’re starting people at $17 and $18 and we pay people over $20, with over time, with a 401K, with dental, with health insurance,” he said.
The Cumberland location closed also due to the fact that the company could no longer sustain the location with rent costs, according to Hallal. That store, in Hallal’s hometown, had served the community for 17 years.
Though the Cumberland location won’t return, Woonsocket and Smithfield will remain as J’s Deli’s primary locations as business continues to boom for Hallal. He says that the Woonsocket location has started to become busy again.
“We’ve been there (in Woonsocket) for over 20 years. I felt bad we were closed, to be honest with you,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.