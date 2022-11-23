WOON Js Deli

J’s Deli in Woonsocket celebrated its grand reopening on Veteran’s Day

 Breeze file photo

WOONSOCKET – J’s Deli celebrated its grand reopening in Woonsocket on Veterans Day by offering veterans a free footlong sandwich and a soda.

City residents celebrated the return of the sandwich shop at 760 Cumberland Hill Road with all-caps comments all over social media.

