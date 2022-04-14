WOONSOCKET – Pat Julien celebrated her 100th birthday on Friday, April 1. Her key to living a long life? “Just keep going.”
On April 6, Julien and a group of friends honored her life milestone with breakfast Barbara’s Place, a cash-only breakfast spot on North Main in Woonsocket. It was easy to find the birthday queen, who was sitting regally in a booth with a crown and sash.
Julien was smiling and surrounded by friends, who hadn’t told her that The Breeze was coming to interview her. She was surprised, but gracious enough to answer some questions before their breakfast arrived.
Born in 1922 and longtime resident of the Blackstone Valley, Julien is originally from Cumberland, and her father used to own a laundry service in Blackstone, Mass. She now lives in Woonsocket, and still drives to see her family in New Hampshire every weekend.
Julien’s husband was named Armand, and together they have one daughter, three grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
When Julien was born, Harding was president. Out of all the presidential elections she’s been able to participate in (that’s 15 unique presidents across even more terms), she immediately answered that John F. Kennedy was her favorite.
When The Breeze asked if she has a favorite movie or television show over the decades, she said no.
It’s clear from Julien’s daily schedule that she prefers to keep moving than stay in one place. In the past few years, her regular daily activities have included golfing, playing tennis, and skiing. Now she mainly sticks to bowling.
Julien’s group of friends said that they’ve been going to Barbara’s for “quite a few years,” at least the past six or so, because they think the food is great. The restaurant was bustling with full tables on Wednesday morning, and everyone was being treated as though they had been a regular for years.
One sentiment was shared by the group with nods and smiles. It came from one of Julien’s friends, Jean, who leaned in and made sure to add, “There’s nothing she can’t do.” Julien had a smile on her face that might have suggested that she agreed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.