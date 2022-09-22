WOONSOCKET – Just for You, a giving center for foster, homeless and disadvantaged children who live in Woonsocket, North Smithfield and Burrillville, is holding a clothing drive this Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The two drop off locations are Holy Trinity Parish, 1409 Park Avenue and WNRI Radio Station, 786 Diamond Hill Road.
Brought to the Woonsocket Community by the Rotary Club of Woonsocket and Community Care Alliance, the clothing closet is for foster, homeless, and disadvantaged children who live in the Woonsocket, North Smithfield, and Burrillville communities. The closet is filled with lightly used or new clothing for children up to 17 years of age, including shoes, coats, toiletries, backpacks, diapers, etc. Families are required to fill out contact information that is used by the Rotary Club for potential grants and funding.
Rotary President Nicole Brien told The Breeze that Just for You is an amazing way to help out homeless or disadvantaged children in need in the community, as many may be attending school without the necessary items they need. Pam Jalette, president-elect, added that they have all different sizes, as Just for You is a judgment free zone. Brien recalls a mother walking in the other day trying to find clothing for their child who identified as a girl.
“I told her you do you, and she was so happy to see non-binary was a choice on the contact information,” she said.
“The Woonsocket School Department has (also) been amazing,” added Brien, saying the Rotary Club has been working with Woonsocket schools to provide necessities to children who may need something and can’t make it their location. She said they hope they can keep clothing at the schools, possibly in the nurse’s office, so children can grab what they need without any shame.
“(Just for You) is a reminder that they are enough,” said Brien. The Rotary team and the CCA will hold a competition to see who can collect the most clothing throughout Saturday’s drive.
The hours for Just for You are Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 1:30-4 p.m. Appointment-only hours are Wednesdays 4-6 p.m., and the third Saturday of the month, from 9 a.m. to noon. Appointments can be made through CCA and the Woonsocket Rotary Club.
