WOONSOCKET – Just for You, a giving center for foster, homeless and disadvantaged children who live in Woonsocket, North Smithfield and Burrillville, is holding a clothing drive this Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The two drop off locations are Holy Trinity Parish, 1409 Park Avenue and WNRI Radio Station, 786 Diamond Hill Road.

Brought to the Woonsocket Community by the Rotary Club of Woonsocket and Community Care Alliance, the clothing closet is for foster, homeless, and disadvantaged children who live in the Woonsocket, North Smithfield, and Burrillville communities. The closet is filled with lightly used or new clothing for children up to 17 years of age, including shoes, coats, toiletries, backpacks, diapers, etc. Families are required to fill out contact information that is used by the Rotary Club for potential grants and funding.

