NORTH PROVIDENCE – A report from the Rhode Island ACLU highlights significant findings regarding suspensions among K-5 students in schools across the state, but North Providence school officials say it isn’t a problem here.
The March report, “Still Over-suspended and underserved: continued disparities in suspension rates in Rhode Island,” finds that almost 15 percent of all out-of-school suspensions were served by K-5 students in 2018-2019.
Supt. Joseph Goho was adamant that the findings do not include K-5 students in the North Providence school district.
“K-5 children are rarely suspended in North Providence,” Goho said. Suspensions at this grade level would pertain generally to extreme circumstances.”
The ACLU report states that “22 percent of out-of-school suspensions given to K-5 students for subjective offenses were given to kindergarten or 1st-grade students,” and that “2,162 cumulative instructional days were lost in 2018-2019 to K-5 students serving out-of-school suspensions.”
When it comes to K-5 suspensions in North Providence, Goho reiterated that they are “the last resort and least desirable or effective option when addressing discipline.”
“Our schools always try to work closely with students and families to avoid these situations and find alternatives to suspension,” he said.
The ACLU report states that there were 116 out-of-school suspensions of kindergartners and 1st-graders from 2018 to 2019, with one-third of those infractions being for “subjective and minor offenses such as disrespect and insubordination. The report concludes that there were “more than 1,400 suspensions of K-5 students that year,” which made up “almost 15 percent of all suspensions issued that year for all grades.”
“Elementary suspensions generally are reserved for extreme circumstances as defined in our district discipline policy…primarily physical altercations and/or any act that negatively impacts safety,” said Goho.
He said many resources are in place to address the social and emotional needs of students in the North Providence district, which collectively contribute to minimal disciplinary infractions.
“Our principals are proactive in their communication with parents, with the goal of establishing a partnership between the school and family to not necessarily be punitive, but more importantly, to provide the necessary interventions and resources that a student or a family might need to address issues which might be contributing to the disciplinary infractions,” he said.
The ACLU report also compiled data across school districts and several academic school years that was mainly consistent with decades of data showing “severe suspension disparities among students of color and students with disabilities.” However, suspension rates in North Providence schools were reported as consistently high among white students, with 54 percent of North Providence district students being white.
During the 2018-2019 and 2017-2018 academic school years, 48.6 percent of suspensions were among white students. From 2016 to 2017, 54.2 percent of suspensions were among white students, as compared to 10.7 percent and 26.9 percent of Black and Hispanic students respectively.
The rate of suspension to population was almost exactly the same in the 2018-2019 year for all three categories, which was not the case for many other districts.
