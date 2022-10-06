CUMBERLAND – Kara McKee’s dream of winning a spot among the top performers on NBC’s “The Voice” was realized on Monday when singer and show judge John Legend hit the red button and chose her for Team Legend based on what reviewers said was a “stunning” performance of “Woodstock,” by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.
McKee, of Cumberland, daughter of Gov. Dan McKee and Susan McKee, had been auditioning for the show for 10 years. She’s long been in a band called Rosemere Road with cousins Emmery and Carson Brakke.
McKee, 37, said in post-performance interviews with NBC 10 that she was excited but nervous to be on the show, and her mom said they were so proud to see her work so hard to achieve her dream. The singer-songwriter said she focused on the audience, getting caught up in the performance.
McKee sang the National Anthem at her father’s inauguration last year.
“I’m so excited to represent Cumberland, Rhode Island. Thank you for your support, and be sure to keep watching the show, right here, on NBC 10,” she said in a promotional clip for the show. The show airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m.
“Kara, I gotta say, you are so far out of his comfort zone of what I’ve ever seen him choose for this show, you tore down a wall today,” said judge Blake Shelton of Legend.
Legend rebuffed Shelton’s suggestions that he broke his judging mold and would be the last person to turn his chair for a singer such as McKee.
“It’s crazy because I’ve actually covered that song too,” Legend told McKee. “I thought your take on it was so cool. It is exactly right that I turned for her, Blake. Welcome to Team Legend!”
McKee then raised her arm in triumph and hugged Legend.
“She took some really cool and smart liberties with the melody and made it her own,” Legend also said during the show.
One thing we’ve never seen on the show is John Legend just crack,” said Shelton. “I feel like we’re so close.”
