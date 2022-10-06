Kara McKee
Kara McKee hugs John Legend after he chose her for Team Legend on “The Voice” Monday.

CUMBERLAND – Kara McKee’s dream of winning a spot among the top performers on NBC’s “The Voice” was realized on Monday when singer and show judge John Legend hit the red button and chose her for Team Legend based on what reviewers said was a “stunning” performance of “Woodstock,” by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

McKee, of Cumberland, daughter of Gov. Dan McKee and Susan McKee, had been auditioning for the show for 10 years. She’s long been in a band called Rosemere Road with cousins Emmery and Carson Brakke.

