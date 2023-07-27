NORTH SMITHFIELD – Doug Keene says he is desperately trying to find the culprits behind repeated vandalism at Union Cemetery, the sprawling burial grounds located at 108 North Smithfield Expressway.
The cemetery covers 39.5 acres and is owned by the Union Cemetery Burial Society of North Smithfield, with as society president.
“I’m thinking they’re coming out at night; catching them with cameras is not very likely,” Keene told The Breeze.
Keene said he’s seen the vandalism escalate during the summer months and has a theory that it could be a specific group of youths who ride through the cemetery during the week.
It all started with broken windows of a machine that was left overnight at the cemetery, then escalated to broken bottles in the driveway and stones being placed at the entrance. A vehicle driven into the cemetery on a recent night had to be towed out after hitting one of the rocks that was not visible in the dark.
Keene said the worst situation they’ve encountered was a stone wall that had been pulled apart.
“It was pulled apart so bad that it looked like a car had hit it,” he said.
Keene approached North Smithfield police to ask if there have been any recent car crashes reported at the cemetery, but said it came as no surprise that there were none. Officers are aware of the recent incidents at the cemetery, he said.
Keene has said the cemetery gates have always been open in the past 10 years, but he’s noticed instances where the gates have been closed.
He said he’s hoping some publicity about the issue may lead to parents realizing what their children are up to and then having a discussion with them hopefully putting a stop to it.
Local volunteers have conducted several preservation initiatives of late at Union Cemetery, recently restoring old stones as part of Rhode Island Historical Cemeteries Awareness and Preservation Weeks.
The cemetery made headlines a year ago when a resident complained about dumping at the cemetery. Keene said at that time that while they have two or three instances of illegal dumping at the cemetery each year, they do have partnerships with contractors to drop clean fill for future burial site development. A town inspector found no issue with the materials being dumped there, but did tell Keene that contractors should be reminded about materials that can’t be dumped there.
