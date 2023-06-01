LINCOLN – Summer brings longer daylight, but the fun really starts as dusk turns to dark.
Rhode Island’s classic WaterFire is returning this year with seven full lightings and five atrial lightings. The event, which occurs on the Providence and Woonasquatucket Rivers in downtown Providence, returns on Saturday, June 3 at 8:15 p.m. Lightings continue throughout the summer beginning at sunset on Saturday nights June 18, June 24, July 14, July 22, Aug. 19, Sept. 2, Sept. 9, Sept. 30 and end with a salute to veterans on Nov. 4.
A Rhode Island summer night classic is taking a trip to the drive-in at the Rustic Tri View Drive-in at 1195 Eddie Dowling Highway in North Smithfield. The drive-in is open for double features Friday and Saturday nights in the summer for $30 for cars and $40 for hatchbacks or trucks, with people viewing from the back of the vehicle. Showtimes are at 8 p.m. each night in May, and later as the summer progresses.
Another summer activity that can only be done at night is stargazing at the Seagrave Memorial Observatory in Scituate. The non-profit is run by amateur astronomers, the Skyscrapers, and the observatory is open to the public every Saturday night, weather permitting. The observatory has several telescopes, including a 12-inch telescope housed in the double roll-off observatory that is rotated using a fishing boat steering wheel.
For all the anglers out there, fishing can be enjoyed at night as much as during the day. Try Lincoln Woods State Park in Lincoln or Pulaski State Park and Recreation Area in Glocester to keep your hook wet this summer.
If you’re a fan of the water but would rather enjoy the view, take a cruise on a luxury schooner in one of Newport’s many sunset cruise options. Newport Classic Cruises promises to do all the work while travelers sit back and relax, enjoy refreshments and take in the view. For more information, visit sail-newport.com.
More and more communities are hosting food truck nights often featuring live music and fun events for children. Most local food truck events are hosted by Eric Weiner of PVD Food Truck Events, who coordinates with municipalities to bring vendors, live music and a selection from more than 50 food trucks to locations across the state. PVD Food Trucks keeps a running list of upcoming events for the upcoming week at linktr.ee/pvdfoodtruckevents.
There are Fourth of July celebrations in several northern Rhode Island cities and towns, with many dates yet to be released. Check your town’s website and bulletin boards for more dates.
