LINCOLN – During the summer months, Lincoln Woods State Park is a popular place to beat the heat while avoiding beach traffic.
The Rhode Island Department of Health and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management are continuously monitoring the water quality there to ensure safe conditions for swimmers.
According to Joseph Wendelken, a Public Information Officer from RIDOH, the water at the Lincoln Woods freshwater beach is tested weekly.
RIDOH has a tiered monitoring system to test state beaches. Based on these tiers, water at these beaches are sampled anywhere from twice per week to once per month based on several factors. Some of the factors taken into consideration are how often the beach is used and who is using the beach.
“Testing the water frequently helps to keep the public safe,” said Wendelken. “Frequently testing also helps us understand the dynamics of our water quality and the factors impacting water quality around our state.”
At Lincoln Woods, the sample is taken from the center of the swimming area so RIDOH can get the most accurate information. Water samples are then put in a cooler with ice and brought to RIDOH’s labs in Providence. There, the samples are processed and analyzed.
Wendelken told The Breeze that RIDOH uses these water samples to test for enterococci bacteria, which indicates the presence of fecal matter in the water.
High levels of enterococci bacteria can be caused from wildlife or human feces and urine, leaking septic systems, stormwater runoff, and discharge from wastewater treatment plants, among other things.
RIDOH uses these bacteria samples to assess whether or not the water is safe for human contact and swimming.
“Enterococci are not generally harmful on their own, however they can indicate the presence of disease-causing organisms that live in our digestive tract,” said Wendelken.
In the event of unsafe water quality, RIDOH issues a swim advisory for the affected beach and the body of water will be closed to swimming. The swim advisory lasts until bacteria levels go back down, and water is again safe for swimming and other aquatic activities.
Wendelken warned that anyone who comes in contact with contaminated water is at risk for getting sick, and may experience symptoms like diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, chills and a fever.
Jennifer Ogren of RIDEM said, “this pond has fortunately seen only a few closures over the last several years… Most of these instances occur after incredibly hot and crowded days at the park.”
The most recent closure was July 18. The water reached safe bacteria levels and was back open for swimming on July 20.
Ogren attributed the closure to the heavy rainfall from the previous week. Prior to this most recent closing, the last time the water was closed for swimming was last July.
Besides testing for bacteria, Ogren said RIDEM regularly monitors the water for cyanobacteria and harmful algal blooms, which can be caused by a rapid increase of algae in bodies of freshwater.
The presence of these toxins is more harmful than the presence of enterococci bacteria, and can lead to serious illness.
This monitoring is managed by DEM’s Office of Water Resources, which offers annual training so that the staff are able to detect these blooms when they occur.
“Lincoln Woods has fortunately remained free from these blooms,” said Ogren.
