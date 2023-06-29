SMITHFIELD – Smithfield High School Principal Dan Kelley is leaving the district for an assistant professor position at the University of Rhode Island, handing in his resignation a day after the district updated its transgender student policy.
Kelley confirmed to The Valley Breeze & Observer that he made the decision before the controversial policy decision was made, and it had nothing to do with his decision to leave, contradicting some suggestions in the public sphere.
“I had a great opportunity that I couldn’t pass up,” he said.
Kelley said he debated about when he would release his resignation, adding that he’s been going through the interview process for the last six months. He said his decision to leave had nothing to do with the policy debate.
“It was definitely bad timing,” he said.
Kelley gave the School Committee credit for handling the difficult conversation and coming up with a solution that he said was a “win-win.”
Kelley said he will remain in the district until Aug. 15, concluding 17 years in Smithfield schools.
Kelley began his career in education as a middle school math, science and health teacher in Springfield, Ohio. He moved on to special education for three years before taking a year off to finish his degree.
From there, he was in Cranston East for three years before becoming principal at Smithfield High School. He said though he enjoyed his time at SHS, being a high school principal can take a toll on a family.
Ultimately, Kelley said, it felt like it was the right time to make a change both personally and in his career. Both of his children went through the Smithfield school system, he added, with his youngest entering her senior year at SHS now.
“There was a lot of family conversation about this move and what to do next. It is not an easy thing being the kid of a principal,” he said.
At URI, Kelley will be an assistant teaching professor for a new education leadership and policy program where he’ll develop a graduate program for principals and superintendents.
“It was time. I’m ready for a new challenge,” he said.
The first two years will be about program development, and he will continue to deal with principals and superintendents he’s worked with for years.
“My passion is working with early-year and first-year principals. It will be a pipeline to help the state and empower educators,” he said.
Over the years, he added, the most significant change he’s seen is the impact on teachers and students of social media and technology. He said that he’s noticed a significant decrease in the community’s ability to hold civil discourse.
“We’ve lost our way. We’ve lost the ability to agree to disagree,” Kelley said.
If he could change anything, he said, he would help people conduct a civil conversation without posting or sending nasty comments online.
“Kids are still kids, and parents are still trying to support their kids,” he said.
Kelley said he enjoyed his time at SHS and wouldn’t change a thing. He said he is most proud of leveling the curriculum across schools and raising the bar for education accomplishments and graduation expectations. He said he is proud of transitioning the high school to the Latin honor system from the class ranking.
He said he is looking forward to seeing the Boyle Athletic Complex project come to completion, and said it is a key move for students and the community.
“It’s so needed, I think our kids and our community deserve to have a new track and field,” he said.
Kelley said that he enjoyed being a principal, as every day was different. He said sometimes it makes you sad, and sometimes you laugh. He said the “new gig” will have a slower pace.
“In the long run, I’m proud of what we accomplished over 17 years,” Kelley said.
