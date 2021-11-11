LINCOLN – The Planning Board is set to review two major subdivision applications in Lincoln this month, featuring new residential developments off Kendall Drive and Lantern Road.
The Technical Review Committee, a subcommittee of the Planning Board, met on Tuesday to review the application for this month’s planning meeting on Nov. 17.
The first application by We Dig Investments LLC represents the subdivision of five existing lots into nine new lots, with access off Kendall Drive. The project is called The Fairgrounds.
The most discussed concern on Tuesday was regarding the configuration of the roadway. Kendall Drive was built in phases starting with a cul-de-sac. The development would need a waiver for its proposed 911-foot cul-de-sac, since the maximum length in Lincoln is 720 feet.
Town Planner Al Ranaldi said he’s in support of that waiver, “given the uniqueness of this lot.”
The applicant said they’ve been considering removing the cul-de-sac to create a cleaner corner. Other options would be connecting the existing cul-de-sac to a new roadway, or completely reconfiguring and extending Kendall Drive.
No matter what, the TRC agreed that the cul-de-sac can’t remain as it is, since a new driveway would be passing in front of someone else’s property.
If a new road is built, they’d like to honor the history of land that once held a dog kennel with the name of the new street.
The applicant said they’re committed to exploring their options to find the best solution, and that they feel they’re on the right track. The project will move on to a public informational hearing as long as the developer can come up with a solid plan for the entrance to the subdivision.
The other subdivision application heard by the TRC on Tuesday has no specific timeline. The proposed development off Lantern Road came before the board at the pre-application level. Brian Beck, of 35 Lantern Road, is hoping to subdivide one lot into two residential lots.
The TRC took issue with the plans as they stand, noting that the driveways to the two homes would cut through the backyards of two other properties. Some TRC members said they’d rather see a driveway coming off Whipple Road, but those representing the applicant said that would be an engineering feat.
They said they were open to adding a stockade fence to the plans running along the proposed driveway to enhance safety after Town Engineer Leslie Quish expressed concerns over having a driveway cut through existing yards.
Ranaldi said he was concerned about the proposed home design, arguing that it would not conform with the character of the neighborhood.
The original development by Tom McNulty was done on Lantern Road more than 15 years ago, he said. When it was later expanded, the road had to be replaced and widened. The town has taken many steps to improve the area, Ranaldi said, and he’s hoping for a design with better integration.
“My office receives a lot of pushback from residents about over-development,” he said. “I can defend developments going on that meet our zoning, but I can’t defend to the public a right-of-way going behind people’s backyards,” he said.
Both projects will be heard by the full Planning Board next Wednesday, Nov. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.