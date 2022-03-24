WOONSOCKET – In a close, divided vote, the City Council voted on Monday to remove restrictions on the Boys & Girls Club building on Kendrick Avenue, to the tune of $40,000.
When the old school building was sold for $1 to the BGC in 2004, the council did so with the restriction that the building was best suited for a social services agency, not housing. The 2004 ordinance cites the inappropriately sized parking lot as a main deterring factor.
Now, as the club builds its new facility, it’s selling the Kendrick Avenue property to a residential developer for $400,000.
Earlier this month, the council stipulated that it would only remove deed restrictions if they had evidence of a purchase and sale agreement from the Boys & Girls Club and their buyer. At Monday’s meeting, Councilor James Cournoyer added an amendment to the restriction removal that would give the city $40,000 of the organization’s profit, or 10 percent of the sale. He said his reasoning was based on the fact that the city could have profited from the property’s sale in 2004, but instead “gave it away for a dollar.”
Councilor Valerie Gonzalez was vocal in her opposition to the amendment, making the point that the Boys & Girls Club is currently raising money for their new building, and that it would benefit the community more if the money stayed in their hands. She later pointed out that the building no longer belongs to the city, and didn’t from the moment they sold it for one dollar.
Councilor David Soucy agreed with Gonzalez, adding that the $40,000 would be an unnecessary burden to the organization.
“The reality is that we’re selling taxpayer assets,” Cournoyer said. “I don’t like having these debates about who’s doing good work and who’s not.”
Councilor Denise Sierra agreed with Cournoyer, stating that the taxpayers deserve a break, and while $40,000 isn’t really a break for them, it shows that the council is paying attention.
Councilor Roger Jalette also stood with Sierra and Cournoyer, suggesting that in the future, if a similar sale is made, that there is a clause in the agreement that reverts the property back to the municipality once it’s done being used. Council Vice President John Ward said he agreed with him about the stipulation, but ultimately voted against the amendment charging the Boys & Girls Club $40,000.
Council President Daniel Gendron was outspoken in his support of the amendment, pointing out the number of community members that $40,000 can directly and positively affect. “I will always err on the side of always doing something right,” he said of the amendment.
The council voted 4-3 in favor of removing the deed restrictions upon payment of $40,000. Councilors Cournoyer, Jalette, Sierra, and Gendron voted affirmatively, and Councilors Soucy, Gonzalez, and Ward voted no.
