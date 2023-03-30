Andrews Mill
The Andrews Mill Property at 765 Great Road, North Smithfield, remains in a deteriorated condition amid project delays.

NORTH SMITHFIELD – With an original plan for housing units at Andrews Mill to be move-in ready by the second half of 2024, representatives from NeighborWorks Blackstone River Valley said that the COVID-19 pandemic has really delayed the project.

Their proposal, which was originally released in 2021, was to create 76 affordable units for low-income housing.

