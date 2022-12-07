PAWTUCKET – It was April 2010 when The Breeze first reported on the city’s most famous former tree limb, and the fallout from the way work was commissioned to remove it from the 200-year-old oak tree in front of 1 Sayles Ave.
David Keyser would later win a settlement with the city over the unsolicited and unannounced job 12 years ago, when the large tree limb was dropped on the stone wall in front of the home.
The Keysers’ daughter was 4 at the time, and now she’s enrolled in driver’s education. Keyser said the wall and gate of the property had local historical designation as of 2010, but they hadn’t gone through the process of acquiring a plaque announcing the significance of the property to the public.
The Heritage Alliance of Pawtucket last week awarded a new historic building plaque for 1 Sayles Avenue, marking the entrance to the former William Sayles estate. The address is recognizable by the iron gate in the stone wall on the corner of East and Sayles Avenues. The house itself is not part of the estate, but the wall is.
Keyser said his family is completing a significant renovation on their home, and the plaque is the “cherry on top.” It will be placed next to the front door, and declare that the wall and gate were the entrance to the Sayles Estate.
Keyser said he has a newspaper picture from 1840 of the stone wall, describing the work that went into it and how the stones would remain forever. The tree that would grow to such a height was big even then, he said. The gate visible near the corner of East Avenue and Sayles Avenue was the service entrance at the back of the estate at the time, said Keyser, though it certainly doesn’t come across as a rear gate today.
He said one last bit of the renovation will be to sandblast and repaint the gate, which is very solid but needs a little care.
Preservationists are also contemplating placement of a sign nearby, said Keyser.
The home owned by the Keysers is located exactly between where the homes of William and Frederick Sayles once stood. Prominent businessmen in early Pawtucket, Frederick Sayles was the city’s first mayor, while William was a senator.
The Oak Hill neighborhood takes its name from the many oak trees growing in the area. The Old Post Road, now East and Pawtucket Avenues, connected the mills in Pawtucket with the financial district of Providence, states a synopsis from the Heritage Alliance. Covering 170 acres, the neighborhood occupies portions of early farmlands that were eventually divided into five real estate plats: The German Cooperative Land Association Plat, Oak Hill Avenue Plat, Dryden Extension Plat, Sayles Heights Plat, and the Sayles Homestead Plat. The subdivisions were laid out between the 1870s and the 1940s.
By the late 19th century, William Sayles and his brother Frederick owned most of the land in Oak Hill. They were the sons of master builder Clark Sayles, and both were successful businessmen involved with many enterprises and institutions.
Their elegant mansions located near present-day 46 Dryden Ave. (Frederick) and 14 Bedford Road (William) were demolished in 1920 and 1945. The 1869 stone wall at the Keysers’ house on the corner of Sayles and East Avenues and the coachman’s house at 135 Sayles Ave. are all that remain of the William Sayles estate.
William Francis Sayles was born in Pawtucket, the son of builder, businessman, and financier Clark Sayles. Sayles worked as a bookkeeper for a merchant in Providence, and opened his own bleachery five years later. His business was soon handling two-thirds of the fine-grade cotton cloth in all of the U.S. He and Frederick founded the Moshassuck Bleachery and helped build the railroad connecting Rhode Island to New York and New Haven. William was elected to serve as a state senator in 1875. For 12 years he was the president of the Pawtucket Free Library, which his brother had established. In 1876, his son William Clark Sayles died in his sophomore year at Brown University. Two years later, Sayles donated $150,000 to the university for a new building in memory of his son. Sayles Hall, a stone building on the main campus quad, was completed in 1881. Sayles was elected to Brown’s Board of Trustees in 1879 and remained on the board until his death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.