SMITHFIELD – Family-owned Keystone Audiology, which specializes in hearing evaluation and hearing aid fittings, held its grand opening this weekend after five months in town.
Scott and Kristen Rubin run the business, now at two locations, with one in Warwick and the second at 604 Putnam Pike in Greenville.
Office manager Scott Rubin said the company served many patients in northern Rhode Island, and wanted a shorter commute for people north of Providence. He said when the pair found the old colonial home converted into an office building on Putnam Pike, much like their hearing aids, it was a perfect fit.
Keystone Audiology focuses mainly on hearing aids, which he said have evolved into small, barely visible Bluetooth-capable devices instead of the large pieces of the past. Some pieces are rechargeable, he said.
“It’s getting pretty advanced now that people often don’t even see it and the owner forgets they're wearing them,” he said.
Rubin said his wife, Kristen, fell in love with audiology in college and created two offices based on that passion. Rubin said he sees the importance of hearing in his patients, and said it is a rewarding career.
“People who aren’t hearing well tend to self-isolate from their normal activities, families, to avoid not being able to hear. It can cause depression, which we see in many of the people who come in for their first visit,” he said.
He added that seeing a patient transform from isolating in the beginning to enjoying life again after a hearing aid is heartwarming. Often, Keystone requests that the hearing-impaired bring in a family member or someone close to them because hearing loss is often experienced by others who surround them.
“It can be anything from them noticing the TV on too loud, a person not responding when spoken to, to noticing a person withdrawing. It often leads to a lot of insight on our part,” he said.
Keystone isn’t all hearing aids, Rubin saying he recently fitted a news anchor for an earpiece to be used for a microphone. He said customers also come in to get custom-fit noise cancellation devices, such as earplugs, for ear protection from loud music or gunshots.
The company also offers hearing checks, ear cleanings, and hearing aid cleaning. He said an audiologist can operate an ear cleaning device that uses warm water to help remove impacted particles within the ear that are preventing a patient from hearing well.
Rubin said Keystone specializes in working with insurance agencies to get hearing aids to the patient at as little cost as possible. Depending on the hearing aid’s capabilities, he said an average visit from a hearing test to going home with an aid is anywhere between $3,000 and$7,000 and the devices can last around 10 years.
Call the office at 401-739-4327 or visit www.keystoneaudiology.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.