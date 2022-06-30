SMITHFIELD – Council Vice President Sean Kilduff announced that he will be seeking re-election to the Smithfield Town Council.
“As a second term council member, it has been a great honor to serve the residents of Smithfield at such an important time in the town’s history. Being a graduate of the Smithfield public school system, it has been truly exciting to be a member of the Town Council while we completed major renovations to our elementary schools,” he said.
Through his second term on the Town Council, Kilduff said he successfully worked with council colleagues to address the infrastructure needs of the community, supported budgets that fully fund our Police and Fire Departments, including the coming construction of a new fire station in the north end of Smithfield. He said during the past year, the Town Council worked closely with its grant writer and Historical Preservation Commission to obtain over $500,000 in grant funding to renovate and reopen the East Smithfield Neighborhood Center.
If re-elected, Kilduff said he will continue to work in conjunction with the town’s Economic Development Commission as its council liaison, and with the town manager to continue to attract new businesses to Smithfield.
“It is critical that the town continue to expand its commercial tax base in a manner that is consistent with the town’s comprehensive plan, ensuring that Smithfield remain affordable for all of our residents. As a longtime resident of Smithfield, it is abundantly clear that quality of life, preservation of our history and heritage, and promoting open space are extremely important to our residents here,” he said.
“I respectfully ask for your support and vote on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Together, we can continue to improve the quality of life of all Smithfield residents.”
