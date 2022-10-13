LINCOLN – The 2nd annual Walk to End ALS in memory of Lincoln’s Joseph Kiley is on for Sunday, Oct. 16. Kiley never stopped fighting, and his loved ones say they are committed to doing the same until there is a cure to end ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis).
“From the day he was diagnosed to the day he passed away, Joe was always looking to support ALS research. He participated in countless clinical trials, even after he knew that his disease had progressed too far for a cure to change the course of his life,” said Cheryl (Marcoux) Kiley of her late husband.
Joe Kiley passed away in August of 2020 after two years battling ALS.
Her husband’s fighting spirit inspired Cheryl Kiley and her three sons, Lincoln Police Officer Sean Kiley, Benjamin Kiley and Devin Kiley, to form the Joseph Kiley Foundation with the help of Norman Tashash and Kate Packard.
The foundation is committed to finding a cure to end ALS, with proceeds supporting the Healey Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital, where Joe Kiley was treated and underwent clinical trials.
The organization hosted its first Walk to End ALS last year in memory of Kiley. They anticipated raising a few thousand dollars for the cause, but Packard said they were blown away by support, raising more than $15,000 for the Healey Center.
The funds directly supported the Healey ALS Platform Trial, the first ALS platform trial, “accelerating the path to new ALS therapies by testing multiple treatments at once, reducing the cost of research by 30 percent, decreasing the trial time by 50 percent and increasing patient participation by 67 percent,” according to Mass General’s web site.
“We were in awe of the turnout and support we received,” said Cheryl Kiley of last year’s event. “It really was a beautiful testament to the person Joe was and the role he played in his community.”
A lifelong Lincoln resident, Joe Kiley raised his three children in town. He’s remembered for his compassion, a deep love of sports including soccer, basketball and baseball, and his ability to make others laugh.
Josephine, his only grandchild, was born two weeks after he died.
“We named her after him because we wanted her to be a testament to everything he embodied,” said Josephine’s parents, Sean Kiley and Tracy Deliza. “He was a strong, patient, compassionate man who would do anything for the people he loved. That’s all we want for Josie, and we know that he would have loved her.”
The foundation hopes to build on the success of last year’s Walk to End ALS with their second annual walk, scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. at Lincoln Woods State Park on Oct. 16.
The plan is to meet/register walkers at the Frank Moody State Beach parking area within Lincoln Woods. People are encouraged to register in advance, but walkers may also register the day of in-person.
There are options for the full 2.5-mile loop, or a one-mile option.
“The support we received at last year’s event inspired us to do more,” said Packard, adding that they’ve spent the past year working through the logistics of establishing the Joseph Kiley Foundation as a registered nonprofit.
“Joe was the kind of person people would do anything for, and we’re hoping to turn that legacy into a cure,” said Packard.
There are multiple ways to support this mission including attending the walk, sponsoring the event or making a donation. Individuals can learn more at www.josephkiley.org.
“ALS is a devastating disease that takes away an individual’s ability to walk, to talk, and finally to breathe,” said Cheryl Kiley. “Joe remained positive throughout his illness. He had the will to fight. And so, we carry on that fight.”
For more information, contact Director of Development Kate Packard at hello@josephkiley.org or 401-474-8710.
