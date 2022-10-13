Walk to End ALS
Buy Now

The Kiley Foundation is returning this weekend with its 2nd-annual Walk to End ALS in memory of the late Joseph Kiley.

 Courtesy Bill Murphy

LINCOLN – The 2nd annual Walk to End ALS in memory of Lincoln’s Joseph Kiley is on for Sunday, Oct. 16. Kiley never stopped fighting, and his loved ones say they are committed to doing the same until there is a cure to end ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis).

“From the day he was diagnosed to the day he passed away, Joe was always looking to support ALS research. He participated in countless clinical trials, even after he knew that his disease had progressed too far for a cure to change the course of his life,” said Cheryl (Marcoux) Kiley of her late husband.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.