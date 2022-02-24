SCITUATE – The bell atop the Congregational Church rang out 12 times as Melissa Kimmel wiped tears away from her eyes on the steps below.
Melissa was reminiscing about taking walks down Institute Lane with her husband, Alex, who died on Dec. 3 at 51 years old. Melissa said she and Alex loved the church for its beauty. So, she said it is fitting that the wheelchair lift previously donated to her family would be given to the church.
“On a nice day with my windows open, I can still hear the bells from my house. It will always remind me of him,” she said.
Melissa met Alex in Los Angeles in 1999, 11 years after she moved to the city from Texas. Within a year, the pair were married. A year later, they welcomed their first son, Jonah, and a year later, their second son, Gabriel.
Though Alex worked a desk job, his passion was making music, and he spent his evenings in his closet music studio.
Everything was going as planned until one night in 2008 when Melissa came home from work and found her husband looking gray and sick. A trip to the hospital and several tests later, he was diagnosed with a rare thyroid disorder that caused his organs to shut down.
When he went for treatment, he discovered he had atrial fibrillation. Melissa said at the same time, Jonah was diagnosed as autistic and though concerned about her husband’s condition, the focus quickly turned to her son. Years later and in another frightening health episode, Alex discovered his heart was enlarged and damaged from the condition. He underwent heart surgery for a pacemaker and was put on the list for a heart transplant
The Kimmels’ hopes were dashed again when screening for a transplant uncovered that Alex had multiple sclerosis, and he was not eligible for a transplant.
“It was devastating. It was awful. It sucked,” Melissa said.
The couple and their two sons moved to Foster with Melissa’s sister, after hearing that the cold is better for people with MS, eventually settling and purchasing a home in Scituate.
Of the 22 years the Kimmel’s were married, 17 were spent with Alex sick or in pain. He was put out of work, and Melissa struggled as the income earner in a four-member household. Due to his early age when he became sick, Alex was not able to get life insurance, and fought to get disability insurance payments. Melissa, who previously worked as a paralegal in California, works in fundraising at Brown University.
Medications for MS slowed the disease, but did not cure it or stop the pain. Melissa said Alex always experienced the bad side effects from prescription medication, and often traded off easing the pain for feeling unwell or nauseated.
“It was a lot at first. There was resentment, but we kept a good sense of humor and at some point, we were able to laugh about it,” Melissa said.
The Kimmels were friends with members of the Lions Club of Scituate, who saw Melissa struggling to move her husband and calling the Fire Department frequently due to Alex having a fall.
“I was calling the Fire Department once a week at that point because Alex would have a fall. It was hard, but the department, our friends, everyone was very supportive,” Melissa said.
She explained MS as going from walking to using a cane, to using two canes, to using a walker, then a wheelchair. Alex tried to maintain his mobility, but it was difficult. He caught a fever and was in the hospital in the spring of 2020, right as the pandemic began. Though the Kimmels did not have a way to get him in and out of the house, it did not matter because for his health, it was best for Alex avoid COVID.
“It was heartbreaking. He told me once that his life was his La-Z-Boy to the kitchen back to his chair to the bathroom back to the chair. He wasn’t really living. That sucked,” Melissa said.
She looked into purchasing a wheelchair ramp, but found the aluminum parts to be between $100 and $200 per foot. With one income, it was not feasible.
“Alex would say you know who likes a wheelchair ramp? People who don’t use them. They’re difficult to use and for people who are already going through a health crisis, it’s nearly impossible,” Melissa said.
Members of the Lions Club came together to purchase a wheelchair lift, and then members in the trades poured the foundation, installed wiring, and put the lift together. Dwight Farrar of the Lions Club said once meeting the Kimmels, he felt it was a perfect fit for the Lions.
He recruited Lions President Bill Provonsil, who had experience in handicap accessibility, and found a lift was the best option for the family.
Unfortunately, Alex used the lift once before returning to the hospital with an MS flare-up. The flare-up led to complications that kept him in the hospital from October to November.
When he returned from the hospital, he was in hospice care.
“I remember looking at him and thanking him for staying with me until our sons graduated. I was so grateful for that,” Melissa said.
After experiencing the hardship of a sick family member, struggling with one income, raising two autistic sons, and feeling the goodwill of the community, Melissa said she knew she had to give back.
Farrar attended Alex’s celebration of life, and Melissa insisted the group take the wheelchair lift and donate it to a family in need. Farrar had other ideas, and suggested it be donated to the church, which is rented out for special occasions but does not have ADA access.
“That was it. I knew it was the right fit, the perfect thing to do,” Melissa said.
The Lions Club will also install a plaque in Alex’s honor at the church near the wheelchair lift.
“That way I can come to visit him,” Melissa said.
Farrar, who is also a member of the Scituate Art Festival Committee which was created to maintain the church, said he was aware of the need for handicap accessibility at the church.
He said he looks forward to working with the Town Council, the Department of Public Works, Scituate Lions and the Kimmel family to reinstall the lift at the Congregational Church.
Town Council President Abbie Groves recognized the donation at the Feb. 17 Town Council meeting, though a posting issue prevented the council from accepting the donation.
“I know this is very important and very gracious for the family,” Groves said.
The donation is on the Feb. 24 council agenda.
In his final months, Alex and Melissa worked toward creating a non-profit bakery to employ special needs adults as a way to provide income, opportunity and experience. Melissa created a 501©(3) for the business, Flour Box, which will work in the Trinity Episcopal Church kitchen to make baked goods to sell during its thrift shop’s business hours.
Anything not sold will be donated to the food pantry, which she said is fulfilling a promise the family made when they relied on the pantry to provide food. Even while in the hospital, Alex checked in on Melissa to ensure she was doing the work to get it done.
“We’re lucky because this community wants it, and I know other communities want it just as bad,” Melissa said.
Flour Box needs funding to kick off, and is looking for donations and volunteers. She said the idea is to employ people with special needs on the forefront, while a volunteer will help meet their social, physical and sensory needs while directing the work. Rather than put special needs employees in the usual custodial position, special needs “buddies” will do cleaning work and backup work.
“That’s what’s great about Trinity, they’re ripe to help and ready to volunteer,” Melissa said.
Donations to the 501©(3) can be made to Flour Box Bakeshop, 12 Institute Lane, North Scituate, RI 02857.
