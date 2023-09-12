CUMBERLAND – Council President Mike Kinch says his goals with a proposed ordinance prohibiting parking of RVs, motor homes and campers on town streets is to both enhance public safety and prevent the look of the town from deteriorating.
Despite some questioning from colleagues over a couple of meetings, Kinch emphasized that this isn't a “one-time issue,” as some have suggested, but stems from concerns from two different constituents on both ends of town and a second resident on one of those streets.
“What's the end of it?” Kinch says. “You could turn every street into a mobile home park.”
Kinch said he understands that some councilors don't want more local laws that aren't enforced, but that's not the case here. If someone calls, the police can go and a penalty can be levied. It's “very enforceable,” he contends, as he should know from his previous time on the Cumberland Police Department.
At the Sept. 6 council meeting, Scott Schmitt, chairperson of the ordinance subcommittee, announced that Kinch's proposal will be back up for discussion at a Sept. 19 meeting.
At an Aug. 16 meeting, council members decided against moving the revised proposal forward that evening, with proposed changes postponed including a revision from a two-hour threshold to a six-hour one for an infraction to occur.
Councilor Bob Shaw said at the Aug. 16 meeting that he was having difficulty understanding the reasoning for the ordinance, asking whether there's something already on the books that would apply to what they're trying to accomplish. He said he would like more time to get answers before casting a vote.
Councilor Peter Bradley also appeared skeptical, questioning specifics on certain complaints.
