NORTH PROVIDENCE – For the first time this year, North Providence will pilot a new program for pre-screening kindergarten students before school starts.
Kindergarten teachers said the existing process is arduous and inequitable, and that teachers are often still screening their students several months into the school year to try to understand the children in their classrooms.
Assistant Supt. Louise Seitsinger said the state approved a program several years ago allowing for time to be set aside at the kindergarten level to screen students.
She said many districts are doing it now, successfully, and advocated for North Providence to start screening earlier in an effort to support students’ education in the best way possible.
Students would be scheduled for half-hour screening appointments during the first three days of school. Seitsinger said they hope to sign students up for screenings during school orientations. If the parents aren’t able to do so, then the school principal will help set up a meeting.
The screenings are conducted by classroom teachers or specialists, and guardians will fill out a questionnaire about their child’s strengths and areas for potential improvement. The questions are all optional.
“The screenings would include developmentally-appropriate items, such as drawing a picture, writing their name, grasping a pencil, identification of shapes and colors, capital letters and lower-case letters, sounds, sight words and how high they’re able to count,” Seitsinger said. “So, our goal is to gather information to assist us in making the best decisions to create our heterogeneous classrooms, including related supports for all of our students.”
For example, she said, if the district knows that a student has specific social emotional needs, especially post-COVID, they can provide more social services and support for that student.
After all incoming kindergarten students have been screened, teachers will collaborate to create classrooms that are “balanced and supportive for all of our incoming students,” she said, “… because we want to begin their educational experience here in North Providence in an informed and proactive way.”
Principals, teachers support change
Centredale Elementary School principal Donna Hanley said they have discussions every year about the challenge of placing kindergarten students.
“When we receive our students, we have nothing more than a name,” she said. “We’d like to have more information in order to make more informed, educationally sound, equitable decisions to place these children in the programs that would best suit their needs.”
She cited the example of a multi-language learner (MLL), who might be better suited in a classroom with an MLL teacher. Knowing that English isn’t a student’s first language, among other things, can help.
“It is very, very difficult to place these children on merely a name,” said Hanley. It essentially comes down to: “here’s a boy, here’s a girl … I’ve got five boys, I’ve got five girls.”
Gender as a metric for dividing classrooms is “not the best way to be able to educationally support students,” she said. The information gleaned from pre-screenings would give administrators and teachers the opportunity to place students in classrooms that will best prepare them for grade one.
Greystone Elementary kindergarten teacher Shayna Waterman, a 22-year veteran in the district, said earlier screenings mean more time in the classroom.
As it stands, she said teachers are pulling their kindergartners out of the classrooms one by one to conduct assessments, which last up to 45 minutes each. Sometimes, she said, they’re still doing assessments in November.
By that point, the assessments aren’t valid anymore, since students have been in school for two months. With earlier screenings, Waterman said she can plan activities that are better suited for the students in her class if she knows who’s sitting in front of her when she walks in on day one.
“It makes a huge difference, and the kids get so much more out of it. They learn right from the start,” she said. “It’s all about the students. We want them to learn, we want them to love school, they don’t want to be tested all the time, they don’t want to see their teacher pulled in and out of the classroom for two months.”
Her kindergarten-teacher colleague Amanda Graziano, who has been at Greystone for 14 years, said she’s totally in support of pre-screening students.
“If we’re able to assess them prior to the first day of school and we have all of this information, we’re able to make more equitable classrooms,” she said.
Pompea Imondi, a 21-year teacher in town, echoed the previous sentiments.
“The sooner the screenings are completed, the sooner at-risk students can be identified and things can be implemented in order to avoid later and more intensive and confusing interventions,” she said.
Screening before school starts will make for a less anxiety-inducing experience for new students and their families.
“It’s nice to be able to sit down and build relationships – letting them know that we’re there for their children throughout all of their learning career is very important, especially in the times we’re living in,” Imondi said.
She added, “The social emotional impact of the past couple of years, we’re seeing more and more students come into school with such strong anxiety and separation anxiety. To be able to identify what’s going on sooner rather than later is so, so important. It’ll build confidence in the students and also build confidence in the parents that they’re putting their children in the hands of people who actually truly, truly care about them and make the transition into school easier.”
