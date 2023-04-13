SMITHFIELD – There were loud cheers by the Smithfield High School student body for all 14 seniors who performed speeches at the 36th annual Benoit-Salisbury Senior Oratorical last Thursday, April 6, but Jakeob Blanchette brought down the house with top honors.
Blanchette told a humorous story about using his height of 5 feet, 3 inches tall to learn valuable, teachable lessons on life.
Oratorical invites any senior class student to give a speech of 3-5 minutes before the student body. Students work with advisers to fine-tune the essay and performance, and retell the story of hardships, lessons learned, or advice for underclassmen.
His classmates Ava Morin and Ellorie Corcoran won second and third place in the competition.
Throughout his life, Blanchette said there has not been a day he didn’t hear a joke about him being short. He said his height made him an easy target, but it also made it so he can take a joke.
“It doesn’t bother me anymore. It bores me. Give me something original,” he said.
People will be born with things out of their control, and they don’t want to hear negative things about them, he said. That is the power of words, and people may remember what you said to them forever. Instead, he said, give people compliments.
“For many, a compliment is few and far between,” he said.
Blanchette encouraged SHS students to continue being themselves, and not worry about things that are out of their control.
“Maybe, on the inside, you’re short too. Keep being you,” he said.
Runner-up Ava Morin gave an impassioned speech discussing her struggles overcoming a stutter.
“My name is Ava and my favorite color is pink,” she said at least five times at the start of her speech.
She practiced the words over and over, just like on her first day of school when she was asked to introduce herself and give a quick fact about her likes in front of the class. Only instead of the inner dialogue of perfectly pronounced words, Morin stuttered that first day.
Morin saw a speech therapist for two years, and developed skills that she still uses today to work through her stutter.
“I learned how to live with it. It’s part of who I am and I’m OK with that. You’re perfect just the way you are. I’m rooting for you,” she said.
Second runner-up Ellorie Corcoran spoke about how she waited until her senior year to explore her interests, rather than taking courses that would get her ahead in life. Even when taking a music course outside of her typical schedule.
“It’s okay to change your mind. I’m a hypocrite. I wouldn’t apply to anything I could fail,” Corcoran said.
Though she said she needed a tutor to learn the recorder, Corcoran went ahead and took a music class. And hated it. But, she worked hard, and studied and now it is her favorite class. She said it opened her up to a new group of people of hope for change.
“Don’t be like me. Allow yourself to try something new,” she said.
Other standouts include Olivia Siegal, who spoke about the potential of her classmates. Siegal said at one time she considered committing suicide but stopped because she would think about all the people who love her and the beauty of life.
“I’m proud of our generation. We are survivors. We are a force of youthful strong people,” Siegal said.
She told SHS students to remember what they heard in her and others’ Oratorical speeches, and remember that they are never alone.
Mia DiGregorio spoke about her love of the moon in a waxing metaphor about love, loss and the moon. She said she always wanted a love like the full moon, and feared death and abandonment. She said she learned from the new moon that we are all destined to lose.
“I will always be scared. I will continue to love because it is human nature and I am trying to survive,” she said.
Alex Jackvony spoke about having confidence defeated when entering high school and his friends grew apart. After finding himself isolated and withdrawn, a friend came to visit and demanded he break out of his “self-made shell.”
“He saved me from my loop,” Jackvony said.
Now, Jackvony said, he chooses life and risk and excitement, and shares that positivity with others.
Sela Bastajian spoke about entering public school as a 7th-grader after being homeschooled her whole life. Her parents wished that she developed a personality on her own before going to school. That personality included religion. At first, she tucked her cross necklace under her shirt to attempt to blend in and be invisible. Now, she said, she wears her cross “loud and proud.”
“Don’t lower your volume. Raise your voice when you have an opinion,” Bastajian said.
SHS seniors Adam Fontaine, Garrett Moroni, Emma Santos, Joseph Okeefe, William Dutcher, Ben Dion and Sophie Owen also gave speeches during the Oratorical.
