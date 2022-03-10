CUMBERLAND – Over the last two years, Cumberland Police Department arrest logs show an average of 35 percent of all charges being domestic in nature, including six months exceeding 50 percent. This doesn’t account for calls or incidents that didn’t result in charges.
The Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry has seen dramatic increases in need, with several months of 100-percent increases year over year. February is historically a slow month, but last month saw records broken as nearly 1,400 people and 473 families were served there.
In Cumberland, 23 percent of homeowners and 51 percent of renters are housing-cost burdened. A renter of a two-bedroom apartment in Rhode Island now has to be earning more than $77,000 to be considered above the threshold of being cost burdened.
According to U.S. Census data, there are about 2,000 veterans living in Cumberland, many struggling with job insecurity and poverty, health care needs, and housing needs, according to the statistic. Some 7.3 percent of the state’s veterans live in poverty and 92 veterans statewide are homeless, and needs for veterans often snowball from one to another.
While 26 percent of residents are considered to have low or moderate incomes, that number jumps to nearly 50 percent in Valley Falls.
Community Outreach Coordinator Sarah King provided these statistics as she sought support from the Town Council last week to seek a Community Development Block Grant to help create the Office of Community Based Outreach and Health in the old post office next to Town Hall on Broad Street. This effort, said King, is a natural outgrowth of what the town has been working on in getting more resources to residents, and what advocacy groups and nonprofits have been doing for decades to help people.
The council ultimately agreed to seek the $1.2 million CDBG grant, which, when paired with $600,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds, would fund a $1.8 million renovation of the center.
Councilors Scott Schmitt and Peter Bradley voted against seeking the funding, Schmitt saying he’s not opposed to the idea of the center, but not at nearly $700 per square foot or a $1.8 million rehabilitation of a 2,700-square-foot building. It may be a grant, he said, but it’s still a lot to invest.
“It’s a lot of money,” he said. “I’m having trouble getting over that.”
One of the main costs, according to officials, is creating access to the second floor, which currently doesn’t have a staircase.
Schmitt also questioned whether there would be a cost to staffing it, and Mayor Jeffrey Mutter responded that other than potentially shifting King’s position as outreach coordinator to oversee operations, there will be few other costs than funding existing maintenance personnel at Town Hall. He said he understands that it’s a lot of money involved.
Councilor Bob Shaw thanked King, saying it was a real eye-opener to hear the struggles people go through laid out in such a way. Cumberland is often thought of as an affluent community, he said, but it’s important to bring to light the things that people don’t always realize happens. It’s OK, he said, to be proud of where one lives while also addressing certain problems, and this effort “is absolutely something everyone should be behind.”
King agreed, saying she’s learned that one of the biggest parts of loving a community is being honest about it and acknowledging that need exists.
Carlos Neves, of the Neves family that once ran a grocery market out of the building, and whose grandfather purchased it in 1940, told the council he’s so looking forward to seeing new life come to the two-story structure and that it will again become a community resource, as his family’s store was originally created to be for the workers in this mill area.
Councilor Lisa Beaulieu thanked Neves for his comments and commended him for being part of the Portuguese community that works so hard to protect such resources. She then asked about parking at the building.
King said the main task ahead will be to create some handicapped parking, but lots on the other side of Town Hall and across Broad Street can both be utilized by people coming to receive services.
Initiatives planned for the facility include wellness screenings, paramedicine, housing assistance, help with food and utilities, promotion of physical activity, mental health referrals, substance use education, and domestic violence education.
Beaulieu commended King and Town Planner Glenn Modica for crafting a “rich and deep” plan for a new community center.
King said it’s important to note that while there is currently no other model in the state for a regular and fully staffed community resource center, they are not looking to reinvent the wheel that nonprofits and EMS staff have carried so well. This is simply a “one-stop shop,” she said.
Mutter, responding to Schmitt, said he’s optimistic about receiving the grant due to the town’s strong application in reusing a historic building and creating a center responding to impacts from the pandemic, but said there are options available if they receive only part of it or none of it. It’s very likely that he will come back to the council no matter what with a funding package to get the community service center off the ground.
Council President Mike Kinch says this effort seems to be an expansion on the town’s community resource manual and other efforts. He sought and received clarification that it will be a place that connects the community and where people can have their needs met, including through volunteer coordination. King specifically mentioned connecting young people with elderly residents to get their driveways shoveled out as one example of that coordination.
Schmitt expressed some concern that the town seems to be creating a new department without going through a normal process, but King said actual formalization of the department would come later.
Mutter, responding to concerns from resident Deborah Vine-Smith about residents from nearby Central Falls coming to the center, among other questions, said that everyone is one bad day from needing some of the services that will be offered here, and it doesn’t matter where they put their head on the pillow. If someone comes from Central Falls, he said, his belief is that the town has an obligation to help them, “not because of some residency or something else, but because that’s something we need to do.” He said he was offended by Vine-Smith’s comments as a human being, saying it’s a lot more honorable “to find something good in something that is good” than the other way around.
