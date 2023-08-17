LINCOLN – A new Indian restaurant, Kinnera, has opened on Front Street, in a space previously occupied by another Indian restaurant.
The restaurant existed as Curry Kitchen beginning in 2018, and the previous owner sold the space to Pavan Uppuluri and his family.
“We changed the menu so that we can gather both south Indians, north Indians, and also local communities,” said Uppuluri, who owned a restaurant in India and said it was his dream as well as his family’s to open a restaurant in the U.S. He said in opening the restaurant he hopes to bring the local community together to taste real Indian food.
“They’re really going to love it,” he told The Breeze.
The space at 259 Front St. took about three months to renovate, according to Uppuluri and his son and wife, Saketh and Neelim, who were also involved with getting the restaurant up and running. According to Saketh, the decorations were inspired from different landscapes in various parts of India.
Pavan said Neelim is a great chef at home and wanted to try for a bigger audience. Both parents said they were waiting for their son, who graduated from UMass Amherst, to grow up and also get involved in the restaurant business as well.
“I’ve been learning a lot from the chefs and how they do all of this, it’s been really exciting,” said Saketh.
One of the family’s favorite dishes is biryani, a mixed rice dish. The logo on the restaurant depicts a biryani pot with angel wings, which was created by Uppuluri since the name of the restaurant “Kinnera” means angel. A popular choice that everyone likes, according to the family, is also naan which is made in the restaurant’s tandoori oven.
“If you want that authentic naan flavor, you need the tandoori oven, so we have that,” said Saketh.
The family said they have been receiving feedback from their guests about the menu. Uppuluri said the menu is open to be customized for events and family gatherings. He said the Indian food experience is better if it’s understood well.
“If somebody explains it to you, you have a better experience,” he said.
Saketh told The Breeze that he hopes the restaurant will continue to grow and become a spot for people to gather for appetizers and drinks.
During the ribbon-cutting ceremony last Thursday, Town Administrator Phil Gould lit the candle as a representation of the start of the family’s venture. Members of the Town Council also attended.
“This is our culture, everything starts from light,” said Uppuluri.
