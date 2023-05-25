LINCOLN – After a fire broke out at Kirkbrae Country Club early Monday morning, Club President Lou Rotella said they “are using all our resources to ensure our facility is safe and operational sooner than expected.”
The fire began around 4:30 a.m. Monday, and likely started in the loading area near the kitchen, said officials. The cause of the fire was not announced as of press time.
The blaze led to extensive water and smoke damage, especially to the kitchen and roof, with some water getting into ballrooms and the basement.
There were no injuries as firefighters spent hours putting out hotspots, but one firefighter had to be treated for minor heat exhaustion.
Club representatives are now trying to determine next steps, though reconstruction has already begun. As of Monday evening, Rotella said power had been restored to parts of the building.
Kirkbrae is entering a busy season for both golf and weddings, making the timing of this fire especially unfortunate.
Several events that were supposed to take place at Kirkbrae have been moved.
One couple had planned to get married at Kirkbrae this Saturday. They said a wedding planner at Kirkbrae helped them to relocate their wedding to a different country club in Massachusetts, and that the Kirkbrae employee will be present to ensure things go smoothly, despite the change in location.
The groom of the couple said he believes “Kirkbrae will rally,” and they are grateful for the help they’ve received in the last few days.
Rotella said Kirkbrae is “doing everything possible to accommodate our members, employees and event guests during this time. We appreciate everyone’s patience as we quickly restore Kirkbrae to it’s original splendor. We will announce updates when available.”
