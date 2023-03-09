GLOCESTER – Ponaganset High School’s Class of 2023 Valedictorian Payton Klein and Salutatorian Lily Trunzo are proof that hard work, dedication and a large dose of humility can take a driven student far, according to their teachers.
Klein, 17, daughter of Jeff and Mary Klein of Coventry, said graduating at the top of the class was not intentional. She is in the bio-medical pathway at PHS, and considers attending PHS from out of district a bonus because she gets to carpool with her mother, who teaches at the school. Klein shadowed a senior at PHS when she was a student in Coventry, and knew PHS is where she wanted to be.
“They had a better program and I liked the atmosphere,” she said.
Klein said she hopes to attend a local school to study computer science and biomedicine, or computational biology. She said she will be on a pre-medicine track.
Part of the reason Klein excelled in school was to take advantage of the free college credits offered in higher-level courses. She said she always felt motivated to do well. When she discovered she was in the top 10 during sophomore year, she thought it was cool.
“In the beginning, there was no driving factor. I didn’t feel the need to take higher level classes to stay in the top 10,” she said.
She said later she enjoyed the challenge of taking advanced courses.
“Why put in less than my best effort? It paid off,” she said.
“There are so many opportunities to become more here. I already pushed myself to do more, but here, they helped me to better prepare for my future,” Klein said.
Klein played high school soccer all four years as well as indoor and outdoor track, for which she was elected captain during her senior year. She is on the Class Council, and in the Mathletes at the request of her younger brother.
She also volunteers by organizing blood drives at PHS, and during COVID, she and her friends printed and donated more than 200 face shields using a 3D printer.
Klein won all-state for track and field, a coaching award for outdoor track, and a leadership and coachability award. She also earned numerous indoor and outdoor track and field championship awards.
She is a member of the National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society.
The word Klein would use to describe the competition between her and other top 10 students is “co-op-etition,” or friendly in a supportive way of their collective successes. She acknowledged all of her classmates and the top 10 students, saying they worked just as hard as her in the tight race to the top.
Trunzo, 18, is the daughter of Joseph Trunzo and Melissa Kalish-Trunzo, of Chepachet, and said she puts her all into anything she does.
Trunzo said she is still figuring out where she wants to go for college, potentially taking an exploratory year as a freshman to decide what degree she will pursue, but she is leaning towards psychology and health science.
Trunzo said she was driven to excel through her personal goals. She said her parents expect her to do her best, and she also set the bar “very high” for herself.
“The support from my parents was very important,” she said.
Trunzo said she also didn’t set out to be in the top 10 students in her class, a group of wonderful people, including Klein, who help each other succeed, she said.
Over the past four years, Trunzo said she has made many great friends. Her favorite PHS memory was attending her first homecoming game with the band.
Advanced Placement government and politics was Trunzo’s favorite class at PHS, as well as an introduction to literature course from the University of Rhode Island.
Trunzo was on the junior varsity volleyball team for her first two years at PHS, and played varsity volleyball her last two years. She is the secretary of the Class Council and the lead oboe player in the PHS wind ensemble.
Trunzo is also a member of the Rhode Island Historical Society Teen Advisory Board, and an intern with the Fogarty Center through PrepareRI.
She was awarded All-State for the past five years for volleyball, South New England Honors for band, and occasionally plays in the solo ensemble for the Rhode Island Musical Education Foundation.
She also was awarded Small Town Recognition Award from the College Board, AP Scholar with Honors, Sportsmanship for Volleyball, and Best Senior Project for National History Day for her work on Julia Child.
