Knock On Wood
Nate Gordon, left, and his father Mike Gordon show off the new Knock On Wood Furniture space at 90 Douglas Pike in Smithfield. Not pictured are Scott and Mikki Gordon.

 Breeze photo by Ethan Shorey

SMITHFIELD – The owners of Knock On Wood Furniture say they have been hustling for the past two weeks putting a whole lot of furniture together in advance of a planned grand opening this Saturday, Feb. 4.

Mike Gordon said they are excited to welcome customers back to this family-owned furniture business in a new location at 90 Douglas Pike in Smithfield, a space that replaces their previous building destroyed by fire in the Lonsdale section of Lincoln. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

