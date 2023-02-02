SMITHFIELD – The owners of Knock On Wood Furniture say they have been hustling for the past two weeks putting a whole lot of furniture together in advance of a planned grand opening this Saturday, Feb. 4.
Mike Gordon said they are excited to welcome customers back to this family-owned furniture business in a new location at 90 Douglas Pike in Smithfield, a space that replaces their previous building destroyed by fire in the Lonsdale section of Lincoln. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“We are excited to be moving forward and to be able to provide our customers with our unique brand of solid wood furniture,” said the family in a statement this week. “Our goal is to provide an even better experience for our customers and we have done all we can to get this business up and running once more.”
They said they want to ensure moving forward that customers get their best experience with Knock on Wood.
“We have a full showroom of inventory on display with many new products to offer to our customers,” said the family.
Knock On Wood offers solid wood products that either the customer can finish or that staff can custom finish in any color. They also offer a large variety of outdoor furnishings consisting of solid wood and composite materials.
“Everyone is welcome to come visit us this Saturday and we look forward to seeing you,” said the family. “Thank you all for your support during this difficult time, we appreciate you all.”
