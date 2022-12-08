LINCOLN – Knock on Wood Furniture’s Mike Gordon says he and his family have been overwhelmed by the support of the community in the days since they were shocked by a four-alarm fire that destroyed their Lonsdale Avenue business.
He thanked customers for their support, saying Knock on Wood is planning to rebuild at its former location, and will have “a temporary reopening until final reopening” while continuing to fill all existing orders and continued online orders.
The support from the community has been overwhelming, said Gordon, and far beyond any expectations he would ever have had.
“The love we’ve gotten, I’m almost crying,” he told The Valley Breeze. “We’re much more precious to the community than I even realized. This is much bigger than I imagined.”
Gordon said he and his family are still trying to wrap their minds around the whole thing, taking it step by step, but the family business will return.
Gordon said he’s so thankful that his family is still intact to be able to sit around and talk about everything that happened, but an event such as this “stops you in your tracks, makes you reassess everything. It can happen to anyone, and it kind of wakes you up.”
Knock on Wood works with eight “incredible suppliers” in the U.S. and abroad that they’ve had relationships with for 37 years.
“We’re like family,” he said.
It will be impossible financially to replicate the 1869 building with many unique features that played such an important role in Lonsdale for so many years, said Gordon, but they’re going to do their best to make the new building special and get it as close to what was here as possible.
“You can’t find 12 by 12 oak beams,” he said, adding that there was “150 years’ worth of stuff in the basement.”
The cause of the fire was still being investigated, but Gordon said in a building this old, it may never fully be determined what caused it to spark.
The particularly sad aspect of the overnight fire on Dec. 1-2 was that many of the furniture items, both inside and outside of the building, could have been salvaged, said Gordon, but with compromised second and third floors, the basement and first floor were under a state of condemnation, and they weren’t allowed to enter.
“I saw good stuff,” he said, including his laptop, checkbook, and customer slips, all of which was lost.
They also lost some $30,000 in composite outdoor furniture from the deck and along the wall of the building, he said, as they were told they couldn’t rescue it because the building could collapse. He said he was finally allowed to pull some of that outdoor furniture away and place it on the lawn of the church next door.
The building at 1661 Lonsdale Ave. is historic, originally built as a community hall where Lonsdale residents and mill workers could gather. It was once considered to be the social and commercial center of the village of Lonsdale.
“There’s a lot of history there,” said Gordon.
He said Knock on Wood started in a small strip mall space near Stop & Shop, which is now Dollar Tree, “just to get the business going and find out if it would work.” From there, it grew into larger spaces, growing and growing as people started believing in this family business. About 20 years ago, they expanded to Lonsdale Avenue due to a “miraculous” set of circumstances and “incredibly perfect” timing, said Gordon, as someone who knew the family who owned the building told him they were selling, and he reached a handshake agreement with “another treasure of the community” Alfred Pine. “I knew it was right, he knew it was right,” he said.
He had originally wanted to open the third floor to furniture, but due to technicalities with fire restrictions and the immense projected cost, wasn’t able to, so he turned it into a softball batting facility where their Knock on Wood softball team would practice over the years.
Knock on Wood was on pace for its biggest year ever, said Gordon, and all he wants is to be back at work.
The store is now serving a second generation of customers, he said, and it’s become clear in the past several days that it’s created a “mind-boggling legacy” in the area.
“Sometimes things get bigger than yourself. It’s bigger than you,” he said. “I’m so humbled at the love out there.”
He said people keep coming up to him wherever he goes to express their support and say what the store has meant to them.
“It really makes you recalibrate and think about the bigger picture,” he said of an event such as this. “Anything can happen at any moment, and you think about what really matters. We always assume and bank on the constant.”
Among the people who deserve special recognition is Nate Green of Loiselle Insurance, a former Breeze advertising representative who “is like a son to me” and has been so sensitive in helping go through the insurance process, said Gordon. Knowing that he needed storage space, Green was quick to offer it to him.
Albion Fire Department Chief Richard Andrews said Tuesday that there was no cause determined for the 11:26 p.m. fire discovered by a heat-sensing alarm, but the investigation continued.
When firefighters arrived at the scene, the chief said flames could be seen coming out of the back of the building near the loading docks, and the fire extended inside the building. They had access for about 10 minutes, but had to vacate due to the fire being in an advanced state, starting in the basement and then rising to the first floor.
Andrews estimates it took about 90 minutes to gain control and contain the fire. The conditions were icy, Andrews said, and the contents of the building made for a quick blaze.
“There was a heavy fire load, being a furniture store,” he said, adding that they had some refinishing chemicals in the basement such as lacquer thinner, which contributed to the quick spread of the fire.
No firefighters were injured in the blaze, and Andrews commended fire personnel for their efforts to contain it.
“It’s unfortunate for them and the community, and we hope they can rebuild,” he said of Knock on Wood.
Reporter Nicole Dotzenrod contributed to this story.
