LINCOLN – Knock on Wood Furniture’s Mike Gordon says he and his family have been overwhelmed by the support of the community in the days since they were shocked by a four-alarm fire that destroyed their Lonsdale Avenue business.

He thanked customers for their support, saying Knock on Wood is planning to rebuild at its former location, and will have “a temporary reopening until final reopening” while continuing to fill all existing orders and continued online orders.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.