PAWTUCKET – Last September, The Breeze reported on Pawtucket game show master Bobby Knych besting “Let’s Make a Deal” after winning twice on “The Price is Right.”
CBS changed the date of the airing after production and many people missed it, said Knych this week, so he complained to the show producers and was told that they’ll air it again.
The show, with Knych as the “world’s tallest jockey,” will air again on March 8, starting at 10 a.m. on CBS right before “The Price is Right.”
Knych said he’s sent his achievement to the Guinness Book of World Records, where it’s been accepted, and he’s now waiting to hear back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.