PAWTUCKET – Amrit Kohli has been named valedictorian of the Class of 2022 at Pawtucket’s Saint Raphael Academy. He’s joined at the top by salutatorian Ella Olea.
Their cumulative grade-point averages were 115.82 and 115.66, respectively.
Neither student set out to graduate at the top of their class, and said they were pleasantly surprised to learn their final ranks.
Kohli and Olea agreed that they simply tried their best, and that their hard work paid off in the end. Their parents were also motivating factors.
“My parents are from the Philippines, and I was born there as well, and we immigrated here. They knew what it’s like to start from nothing, and really wanted me to have a better future,” said Olea, whose parents are Leilani and Elias Olea of Warwick.
Likewise, Kohli said his father was a huge motivator, influencing his future goals. The Warren resident is the son of Jas and Sanju Kohli.
Kohli, whose family comes from India, spent a lot of time as a child flying back and forth between the U.S. and India. From that time, he was amazing by the concept of flight.
“It started with me wanting to be a pilot,” he said, but he was especially inspired by his father, who had majored in engineering. “The way he thought and processed the world around him amazed me, and I wanted to learn how he did that,” he said, acquiring his father’s love for flight, space, engineering and mathematics.
His future career goal is to work for NASA or an organization like Tesla in aerospace and mechanical engineering.
“Basically, a rocket scientist,” he said with a laugh.
He will be studying engineering at Boston University in the fall, and said he was drawn to the school for its diverse programming, plus the generous financial aid package they provided.
Olea will be attending Brown University, where she will study molecular biology on a pre-med track.
While attending Saint Raphael’s, she said she enjoyed many community service opportunities, including volunteering at a local hospital and homeless shelter. Those experiences helped her gain more perspective, and realize she wants to devote her life to altruism.
She was also inspired by her parents, who both work in the health care field. She recently trained to attain her CNA license, and said her goal is to become a doctor of medicine.
Both students juggled a variety of activities. Kohli competed in soccer, basketball, tennis and track in his first two years and participated in Mock Trial, Future Business Leaders of America and the table tennis club. He was a class officer for three years.
Last year, Kohli received the Honors U.S. History II Award, Harvard Book Award, Outstanding Service Award, AP Calculus Award, is a member of the Spanish Honor Society and was inducted into the National Honor Society.
Olea has many interests, including music and tennis. Being a member of the tennis team helped her come out of her shell, she said, adding that her teammates were encouraging and supportive.
She received the AP Biology Award, English 11 Honors and URI Book Award; and is a member of the National Honor Society and the Spanish Honor Society. She participated in Art Club, Math Team, band, drama crew and school newspaper.
Despite the challenges of juggling extracurricular activities, work and the unexpected challenges of the pandemic, the students said they managed to develop crucial time-management skills that will help them as they move forward.
Asked what advice they’d give to their younger peers, Olea said she’d encourage them “not to be too hard on themselves” for getting a bad grade.
“It’s just a number or a letter, and it doesn’t define you,” she said. “You’re a person, and you have to allow yourself to make mistakes.”
Kohli pointed to this year’s school motto, which changes annually: “We rise by lifting others.”
“I didn’t take it into too much consideration initially, but as the year progressed I resonated with that idea more and more,” he said. “By helping others, you’re rising in success as well.”
