SMITHFIELD – Patrons have one week to enjoy breakfast favorites and nightly dinners before Kountry Kitchen closes its doors for good on April 10, as the Delos family sells the restaurant to the Martucci group.
Thierry Delos said he will hold onto fond memories of serving the people of Smithfield, but the timing was right to sell the restaurant after 25 years in the family. Though the family did not list the restaurant on the market for sale, Delos said it is something he and his brother Lionel had been considering.
“It’s bittersweet, but we’re all happy,” he said.
After two successful years during the pandemic, with the restaurant expanding outdoors and adding a clam shack and later an outdoor barbecue food spot, Delos said the family is exhausted.
“It’s time, we’re really ready to move on. The package came together nicely. They’re a great group who are going to do the location justice. It’s a whole new concept,” he said.
During a visit over the weekend, one patron after another heard the sad news.
In the coming days, Delos said there will be a lot of tears, hugs, and lots of stories. He said he hopes to pull up any Kountry Kitchen merchandise to sell to his customers to remember the cozy restaurant. He plans to auction off much of the kitchen and dining room items as well, and will let customers know how to bid on them if interested.
“A lot of our customers are upset, but they’re also happy for us,” he said.
Both Delos and his brother have spent their lives in a restaurant, joining their aunt and uncle, Marie and Pierre Delos, in ownership of the Kountry Kitchen 25 years ago. Delos said he began working in restaurants at 10 years old, first doing the dishes and then working his way up to front-of-house management while his brother stayed in the back.
“All of us have been in restaurants our whole lives. We’re all done. All of us,” he said.
Delos said the Martucci group, which owns several restaurants in Rhode Island, will bring a concept that will not include breakfast, with more of a lunch and dinner spot including live music on the weekends. He said it will remain a family restaurant, which is something the family thought important when selling. There will be a big emphasis in the back of the restaurant, with entertainment and food on a deck overlooking the water.
“I’m going to miss it, but not enough to not retire,” he said
The restaurant will undergo a six-month transformation starting in April, Delos said, reopening as a new spot at the end of summer.
The location is what drew the Martucci Group to Kountry Kitchen, Delos said. Located at 10 Smith Ave. in Greenville, he said it draws in a great crowd of regulars and he will continue to cherish their friendships. He said he will miss the social aspect most of the restaurant.
Over the years, Delos said he’s had employees work their way through school in the restaurant, going off to college and coming back. He’s watched customers grow before his eyes from babies to adulthood.
“A lot of them came to work for us too,” he said.
Kountry Kitchen has had it all over the years in terms of employees, including siblings, mother and child duos, and even a grandparent and grandchild set of employees.
“Our whole family worked here, our friends worked here, friends of friends, kids of friends. Everyone worked here. It’s nice,” he said.
Of course, Delos said he will come back to visit the restaurant, and familiar faces, during his retirement. Fortunately, he said, the new owners want to retain as many employees as possible, with some working at other Martucci restaurants.
“I’m going to be here all the time,” he said.
Delos said he plans to semi-retire by continuing to travel with his family, sell antique items on Ebay, and work with his investment properties.
“I’m so ready for it,” he said.
