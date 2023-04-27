CUMBERLAND – Ken and Nichole Koury of Woonsocket say they have no regrets after taking over the former Skeff’s and establishing Koury’s Tavern on Manville Hill Road.
The Kourys met at a restaurant previously known as The Brickhouse in Woonsocket, and were friends and co-workers for several years before they started dating almost a decade ago.
“We just love working together,” said Ken. “Over the years whenever we worked at different places, I’d always come home and tell Nichole how much I missed working with her.”
Three children later, Ken said he thought it might be time to leave the restaurant industry, but when he heard Skeff’s was moving, he knew he had to buy the property.
He told The Breeze that he had his eye on 80 Manville Hill Road for quite some time.
“I just felt like I had a connection to the place,” he said.
The first time he thought of buying it was nine years ago, then contemplated it again six years ago before finally purchasing the building with his wife.
“He would make a comment every single time we drove by, so when it was for sale last year, I told him it was time to just do it,” said Nichole.
Despite a drastic change in decor, the conversion from Skeff’s to Koury’s took just eight days. In the time the restaurant was closed, Ken and Nichole painted the entire inside, replaced the wood paneling on the walls and got new tables and chairs. They also ripped up the carpet to install laminate flooring and swapped the old wooden bar for a more modern one.
Nichole said there is a certain challenge starting one’s own business in the place where another successful business was located, but things are going well so far.
“It’s hard to take over a place that people loved, but we’re doing things in our own way and we’ve been well received,” she said.
To go with the updated interior, the couple came up with a new food and drink menu, which features fresh, house-made dishes and craft cocktails.
“Pretty much everything is made in house, from scratch,” said Ken. “We even trim, batter and fry our own chicken tenders instead of using frozen or pre-made, and we roast off our own potatoes to make potato skins.”
“It really makes a difference,” said Nichole. The couple said their goal is to serve “upscale bar food” that they would eat and would want their family to eat as well.
Ken’s favorite dish is a stuffed avocado, while Nichole said she enjoys the weekly pizza specials such as the chicken and waffles pizza or hot honey pizza. Some other menu items include steak and cheese egg rolls, chicken wings, and melts.
As for drinks, Nichole, who is also the bartender, recommends any of their sangrias or signature martinis.
Though they are a tavern, Koury’s welcomes families to come.
“When we took it over, we wanted it to be more of a restaurant than a bar,” Nichole said. “It’s just as much about the food as it is the drinks.”
“You can drink anywhere, but you can’t get a good meal everywhere,” Ken added.
Koury’s offers trivia on Wednesday and live music on Friday.
“Family is important to us, the community is important to us, food is important to us and if you give us a chance, I know you’ll love it,” said Nichole.
