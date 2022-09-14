PAWTUCKET – Rhode Island Energy has done “remarkable work” cleaning up the Tidewater Landing site with an eye toward development of a future soccer stadium, says Dan Kroeber, director of development for Fortuitous Partners.

The utility company “has spent a lot of money bringing this property back to life,” Kroeber told The Breeze, helping lay the groundwork for a successful project.

