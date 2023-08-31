WOONSOCKET – Krylo Dance Studio will embark on its 75th year serving the community.
Opened in 1949 by Charles and Barbara Krylo, owner Robin Gautreau told The Breeze that 75 years later, the studio continues to follow the philosophy of its founders.
“We want our students to come to us to enjoy the art of dance and enjoy the family oriented atmosphere,” she said. The tradition, started by the Krylos, is teaching students young and old to develop a passion for dance while establishing positive self-esteem.
Krylo is a non-competitive studio believing in the success of each individual student, where one’s only competition is the dancer themselves.
Now at 562 Cass Ave., it has had various locations in the city over the years.
Every year, Krylo students dance at community events such as Autumnfest and CumberlandFest, among many other events.
In its upcoming recital, Krylo will celebrate 75 years of giving students a lifelong hobby or opening doors to a new career, instructor Amanda Forget said.
“Our more senior dance instructors, Charles Holbrook and Barbara Chartier, bring a depth of knowledge and experience having been with the studio for decades, while some of our newer teachers bring a sense of youth and vibrance to the studio,” she said.
Krylo offers dance lessons in the classics of tap, jazz, and ballet, as well as the more modern styles of contemporary, hip hop, and acrobatic dance.
“We continue to bring in new ideas and challenge ourselves to continue to grow with the dance community while staying true to our roots,” said Forget.
They said there is nothing better than making lifetime friends while enjoying the art of dance, and they’re inviting more students to join.
I congratulated the studio and the comment was stopped because it said I put profanity in it? What? Crazy!
