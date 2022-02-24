SMITHFIELD — Kiara Laguerre is the winner of this year’s district-wide spelling bee in Smithfield.
The Gallagher Middle School 6th-grader out-spelled seven competitors in last Thursday’s virtual event, securing her place in the upcoming statewide bee.
Smithfield’s bee was hosted by Julie Dorsey, principal of LaPerche Elementary. After a quick review of the spelling bee rules, it was off to the races. Not a single speller made a mistake during the unofficial practice round, setting the pace for what would be a close competition.
With their confidence up, the spellers entered the first official round of the bee. Pleasant View Elementary School 5th-grader Cameron Young volunteered to go first, and started the round by correctly spelling “stalemate.”
Unfortunately, 4th-grader Curtis Colantonio of Old County Road Elementary misspelled “proctors,” swapping the second “o” for an “e.” In the next round, Young misspelled “quantify” and his icon turned into a Minecraft character as he left the call to return to class.
Another brave speller, OCRS 5th-grader Zachary Owen, was likewise eliminated in the second round, leaving five spellers in the bee.
Meaghan Bennett, a 7th-grader from Gallagher, set the tone by spelling the word “ouster” correctly, followed by Laguerre’s correct spelling of “whirlybird” (she reacted with surprise when the judges gave her the thumbs-up).
Pleasant View 4th-grader Jackson Ware was then eliminated, mixing up the spelling of “emperor.”
Finally, LaPerche 4th-grader Alijahan (AJ) Bhanji spelled “hamlet” correctly, and his brother Arsalaan, a 5th-grader, followed suit with “fructose.”
There were four spellers left in round four. Rather appropriately, Bennett accurately spelled “accurate.” Laguerre followed with “monopolize,” AJ with “marathon” and Arsalaan with “stewardship.”
Bennett would ultimately stumble in the fifth round with the word “obsolete.” The other three students remained, correctly spelling “sedentary,” “pristine,” and “misconception.”
Laguerre started off round six by spelling “lexicon,” but the round became more dramatic when things were put on pause so AJ and Arsalaan could move into another room. They were experiencing technical issues with sound feedback.
After they relocated, AJ spelled “pepita,” and Arsalaan spelled “mosquito.”
Laguerre again started the next round by correctly spelling “romaine,” and the bee was again paused so AJ and Arsalaan could move into another room with better WiFi capabilities. Both made it through the round, spelling “dim sum” and “spaniel.”
During the eighth round, Laguerre misspelled “repercussion” (spelling the word “reprocussion”). AJ correctly spelled “vulpine” – but then Arsalaan misspelled “wharf” (forgetting the H), meaning AJ would be given a championship word to potentially win the bee.
He misspelled the word “moorage,” forgetting one of the O’s, and the bee went on.
Laguerre spelled “seethe” correctly, but AJ misspelled “phonics” in round nine. Arsalaan, AJ’s brother, asked suddenly whether there’s only one winner for the bee. He was told the runner-up would stand in for the winner at the statewide bee, if the winner couldn’t make it.
Both Laguerre and Arsalaan made it through rounds 11 and 12, spelling “spatula” and “affectionately,” then “allergenic” and “petrifying.”
Finally, in the 13th round, after Laguerre spelled “adjective,” Arsalaan stumbled over the word “haphazard,” accidentally adding “-ed” at the end. Laguerre was given the championship word “ceramics,” which she successfully spelled to win the bee.
She jumped up and down in celebration, high-fiving her classmate and competitor Bennett.
Laguerre will represent Smithfield at the statewide bee, sponsored by The Valley Breeze, on March 12 at 10 a.m. For more information on the bee, visit rispellingbee.com.
