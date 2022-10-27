La Survivance
Buy Now

Rehearsing a scene from “La Survivance: An Evening Celebrating French Canadian Heritage” are, from left, Nicole C. Laliberté, Sara Sweisford, and Shannon Norquist

 Photo by James Lastowski

WOONSOCKET – Nicole Laliberte was 3 years old when she told her mother she wanted to be a ballerina. She hasn’t stopped dancing since.

It has now been 18 years since she put on her original production of what will now be performed as “La Survivance: An Evening Celebrating French Canadian Heritage” at The Stadium Theatre on Oct. 30. It was back in 2003 at the University of North Carolina Greensboro where she took a total of seven months to put together the first performance from research including a combination of books, archives, photos, videos, and hours of recorded interviews with her parents, Roger and Claudette, about their French Canadian heritage. The original title of the piece was called “Chère Mémère,” or “Dear Grandmother.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.