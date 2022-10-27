WOONSOCKET – Nicole Laliberte was 3 years old when she told her mother she wanted to be a ballerina. She hasn’t stopped dancing since.
It has now been 18 years since she put on her original production of what will now be performed as “La Survivance: An Evening Celebrating French Canadian Heritage” at The Stadium Theatre on Oct. 30. It was back in 2003 at the University of North Carolina Greensboro where she took a total of seven months to put together the first performance from research including a combination of books, archives, photos, videos, and hours of recorded interviews with her parents, Roger and Claudette, about their French Canadian heritage. The original title of the piece was called “Chère Mémère,” or “Dear Grandmother.”
Two separate acts, to include the original updated performance and an added new piece to make up the entire production, will be performed by Freedom Dances featuring local dancers Sara Brownell, Julie Carver, Madeleine Francoeur, Elizabeth Griffin, Aubrie Howard, Lily Kingsbury, Analia LaVallee, Caitlin LaVallee, Anna Soifer, Joshua Turner, and Joseph Van Harn, with a guest appearance by local actor Carol Drewes.
“It’s been my desire to have it performed in the Woonsocket area, because it’s a story about that area, and those people,” said Laliberte.
She received a Rhode Island State Council of the Arts grant to re-produce in Woonsocket last year, only shortly after her father, who was also the host of L’Echo Musical on WNRI radio for 60 years, died in November of 2020. Laliberte shed tears as she said how she wishes her father was still here to watch the production, mentioning that re-visiting the interviews she originally did with her parents back in 2003 was a “painstaking process” after his passing.
“I had hours of interviews, and we did it remote, my dad’s (interviews). We were on the phone, but there was no Zoom at the time, and he recorded them on on his end, and then sent me the recordings, and I went there to edit and compile,” she said.
Laliberte said she knew she wanted to finally apply for the grant to put her production back in motion in honor of her father.
“I missed out on doing it when dad was here, and so I was motivated to do it in his memory,” she said.
The entire production is more than just a dance performance, it’s multimedia, according to Laliberte, including dancing, music, audio interviews, and video recordings. Technology has progressed so much since she last put on the production in the early 2000s. Laliberte says she was able to easily connect with the French Canadian community this time through her dad’s legacy of being connected through his radio show. Laliberte said The American-French Geneological Society, Navigant Credit Union, and the Rotary Club also funded the production.
“I’m hoping that this provides a means by which those who are from the French Canadian heritage can be together and be in solidarity and have a sense of renewal, that we’re still here,” she said. She recalled a woman who came up to her the first time it was performed, telling her the piece reminded her of her own grandmother. As the title of the production means, “the survival” she hopes that the community can continue to celebrate culture and history.
Marilyn Busch, who has been helping Laliberte with the public relations for the event, says the evening promises to be a lively celebration of local Franco-American music.
“The story behind the piece is heartwarming,” said Busch.
