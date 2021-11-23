PAWTUCKET – Karly Rae Laliberte first started dreaming of winning Miss USA as a 17-year-old, loving the idea even then of competing on a world stage and representing her home city of Pawtucket.
Laliberte, now 27, is the daughter of Frank and Donna Laliberte, lifelong city residents and teachers in local schools.
Winner of Miss Rhode Island USA 2021 over the summer, Laliberte will compete live in the Miss USA competition at on Monday, Nov. 29, at 8 p.m., on the FYI network and streamed on Hulu.
“I can’t believe it’s real,” said Laliberte last Saturday evening, hours before her departure from T.F. Green Airport for Tulsa, Okla., where she is to compete at the Paradise Cove Theater of River Spirit Casino Resort. “It’s one of those things I’ve always dreamed of.”
If she wins there, she will represent the U.S. at Miss Universe, following only Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo in doing so.
Miss USA was always the pageant she was interested in and watched on TV, said this former tomboy who grew up wearing a David Ortiz jersey every chance she got. Her parents often laugh at the idea that the girl who shied away from glamour now loves walking the stage in an evening gown and heels, she said.
Still a huge New England sports fan – her dad had a huge impact on her with that, says Laliberte – she works in sports marketing with Franklin Sports in Stoughton, Mass. She said she’s excited to be competing in an organization that opens a host of opportunities to network with others and advance one’s career, and could see herself pursuing a variety of careers in sports, including broadcasting or on the business side in the front office, as others have done.
What’s really exciting about today’s pageantry is that “you don’t really need to fit into this one box of pageant queen or pageant girls,” she said, but it can be one aspect of your life.
Laliberte says she knows firsthand with her parents how teachers take money out of their own pocket to make sure their students have the best education. It’s why she started stART smART, an organization dedicated to raising money in partnership with Blick Art Materials to get art supplies to art teachers, so far in Pawtucket, Providence and Cranston.
Blick is the company she went through for all of her own supplies while getting her degree in studio art at Fairfield University in Connecticut, she said, and it’s a dream for her to be collaborating with the company to help teachers with items for a project they don’t normally have supplies for.
Blick is matching up to 50 percent of donations so recipient teachers can shop with gift cards for materials needed to give Rhode Island students the best arts experience possible.
Her parents each taught for more than 30 years in several city schools, she said, her father in physical education and her mother as an English as a second language teacher, including at Jenks, Goff, and Agnes Little. Her father works as part-time athletic director in Pawtucket, while her mom now teaches in Seekonk, Mass.
In 2017, Laliberte helped teach a summer class at the Pawtucket Boys & Girls Club that taught science through art projects, and said she was blown away by how students became excited about learning with the help of creativity.
“Studies show that students who receive visual arts education early on are five times less likely to drop out of school and twice as likely to graduate college,” she said. “Though it’s a small start, I hope this can help inspire the same love of art in Rhode Island students that I have.”
She said she was fortunate to have parents who encouraged her to pursue her interests and didn’t try to dissuade her from pursuing the arts in college.
Anyone who is interested in contributing to Laliberte’s cause of getting art supplies into the hands of teachers can send donations through Venmo @startsmart or PayPal @startsmartRI.
Laliberte said she got a small taste of what her parents have accomplished when she worked as a teaching assistant for a college course and graded papers.
“I wish I had their level of patience,” she said. “I admire them so much.”
Laliberte, whose sister Kasey is also an athlete, swam and played high tennis while attending Bishop Feehan High School, winning two state championships in swimming and serving as team captain in both sports. At Fairfield, she walked on to play Division 1 tennis and was vice president of the university’s marketing club.
She achieves her master’s degree in advertising at Boston University in 2017, and from June to September that year, she worked as a volunteer at the Boys and Girls Club.
At its Nov. 23 meeting, the Pawtucket City Council is set to pass a resolution congratulating Laliberte and wishing her well in the national competition.
“Karly Laliberte is the latest city native to make Pawtucket beam with pride after being named Miss Rhode Island USA 2021 …” states the resolution, which also acknowledges her proud parents and grandparents.
Miss USA has a mix of contestants who have competed a handful of times, as she’s done, said Laliberte, and others who have participated a decade or longer. After she first competed at age 22 and won first-runner-up in 2018, she competed again in 2019 and finished in the top 11 before winning this year. That first competition was the one that gave her the confidence to keep trying, she said.
One woman is ultimately going to win, she said, but what’s great about Miss USA is that everyone is rewarded with lifelong friendships with other incredible women. Not many people understand what these particular 50 contestants experience, she said, and that shared experience is bonding in itself.
Laliberte has been busy preparing for the all-important private interview with the panel of judges, saying contestants get no advance information about what they’ll be asked.
“There’s a lot of preparation that goes into it, and you really have to take a look at who you are and what you stand for,’ she said. Only the top five contestants will answer a question live in front of the audience, she said, and those questions are typically about current events, so contestants also have to be well-versed on the news of the day.
Still a resident of Countryside through the Slater Park woods with her parents, who are also lifelong city residents, she said she’ll always be proud of her Pawtucket roots and will proudly represent the city on the national stage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.