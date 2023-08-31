CUMBERLAND – An amended ordinance in town exempts certain properties that are being saved for the public good from typical rules on disposition of public property.
After a unanimous vote of the ordinance subcommittee, the full Town Council this month passed the amendment, which adds a provision exempting sales to the Cumberland Land Trust from many of the standard restrictions, including soliciting bids through a request for proposals process and getting appraisals.
Mayor Jeff Mutter explained the goal of the change proposed by Council President Mike Kinch on behalf of the administration, saying it removes some of the process if an administration feels that a town-owned property would be able to be sold to the Land Trust.
He said they feel this makes sense given the fact that any proposed sale to the Land Trust means the determination has already been made that it’s in the best interest of the town to preserve a certain property, and the price to the Land Trust wouldn’t be anywhere near market value. The question is why the town would go through that entire process if the Land Trust is unlikely to come in with the high bid.
What this doesn’t mean, said Mutter, is that the town will simply accept whatever the Land Trust offers. The council can still make the determination whether they feel the purchase price is reasonable and vote down a sale.
This move “cuts to the chase” when an administration is considering that it’s in the best interest of the town to put a property in the hands of the Land Trust, said Mutter.
The council can still say they want to see an appraisal, said Town Solicitor Kelley Morris Salvatore in response to Councilor Bob Shaw saying he sees the value in learning the difference between the property’s value and what the Land Trust is offering before making a decision.
Later in the Aug. 16 meeting, after approving the ordinance change, the council tabled consideration of the sale of 54 lots covering 4 acres of property in the area of Lippitt Estates off Little Pond County Road to the Land Trust, with the Land Trust covering the cost of demolishing an old Pederson home on Day Road. The $9,600 purchase would total $2,400 per acre.
Back on the broader discussion about process, Councilor Peter Bradley asked what stops the Land Trust from selling a property, and Mutter said that’s a good question and one they’ll research as a priority. Shaw borrowed a phrase from Mutter in saying that any four members on a Land Trust on any given Tuesday could make a decision no one can foresee right now. Morris Salvatore said the council can always add a deed restriction stipulating that if the Land Trust tries to sell the property, it reverts back to the town.
Kinch said every council member has at some point heard residents talking about Cumberland becoming more like a city, and he sees this as an important step to “put the Land Trust on an even playing field with developers with big pocketbooks” and to keep Cumberland “as rural as we can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.